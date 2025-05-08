Why can some teams launch global campaigns in minutes (👋 Tecovas) while yours is still waiting on a homepage swap?

Hint: It's not their CMS. It's their approach to content operations.

The best teams don't scale by adding headcount or hacking together workflows.

They build systems around their team and operations.

Not a custom CMS, but a stack built on structured content, flexible workflows, and automation-ready architecture.

Fully configurable. Minimal maintenance. Built to scale.

Commerce teams are creating more content for more channels with smaller teams and higher expectations. But most systems were built for publishing, not operations.

AI can't work without structured, queryable content. New surfaces mean more duplication without reuse. Each workaround adds complexity, and replatforming becomes inevitable.

Sanity gives you the infrastructure to move faster and adapt to whatever comes next. Structured content, programmable workflows, and automation-ready architecture built for scale.

This guide shows the workflows, tools, and strategies behind high-velocity, scaling e-commerce teams.

The brands you'll see: