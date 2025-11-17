What is Content operations?

Content operations is the discipline that organizes how content is planned, created, approved, distributed, and measured across channels. It brings together people, processes, and technology to keep a steady flow of useful content aligned to business goals and brand standards. By clarifying who does what and when, it reduces duplication, bottlenecks, and approval delays while lifting quality and consistency.

In practice, it covers roles and governance, reusable templates, editorial calendars, and clear workflows supported by tools like a CMS/DAM, project management, analytics, SEO, and AI. Platforms such as Sanity and Aprimo help centralize assets, enforce workflows, and enable content reuse and measurement—giving teams a dependable system to deliver on-brand, high-performing content at scale.

Done well, content operations increase speed‑to‑market, raise brand consistency, and cut costs from rework and duplication. Treating content like a supply chain gives teams visibility into pipeline and performance, aligns marketing, product, and sales, and keeps output tied to clear objectives and KPIs. The result is predictable delivery of content that serves customers and revenue goals.

A central hub (CMS/DAM) becomes the single source of truth, with governance that reduces risk and off‑brand publishing. Built‑in analytics close the loop on ROI and reuse, while automation and AI handle tagging, routing, and variants. Platforms like Sanity (content as data for omnichannel reuse) and Aprimo (DAM and workflow) help teams scale with control.

Set measurable objectives (OKRs) tied to business outcomes, then map end‑to‑end workflows for your top content types (briefing, creation, reviews, legal, publishing, maintenance). Define roles and governance (RACI, SLAs, naming, taxonomy) and create reusable templates for briefs, outlines, and approvals. Centralize assets in a CMS/DAM to establish one source of truth—e.g., Sanity for structured, omnichannel content and Aprimo for DAM and approvals. Automate routine steps like tagging, routing, and versioning; integrate project management and analytics to track cycle time, quality, and reuse.

Start small with a pilot (one team, one use case), fix obvious bottlenecks, and measure and iterate before scaling to adjacent teams and channels.

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