AI translations that follow your terminology
Translate structured content field-by-field with Agent Actions. Preserve references, slugs, and schema integrity with human review.
Your AI is only as good as the content it operates on. These guides show how to build real AI workflows on structured content: working code, honest trade-offs, and a starter kit for each.
AI translations that follow your terminology
Translate structured content field-by-field with Agent Actions. Preserve references, slugs, and schema integrity with human review.
An AI shopping assistant that actually checks inventory
AI shopping assistant that queries your catalog with real business constraints, not similarity scores. Validates inventory before recommending products.
Automate your content audits with AI
Find stale pages, missing metadata, and terminology drift. Fix them in the same session. All changes staged as drafts.