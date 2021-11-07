Sanity Connect for Shopify

You can install Sanity Connect on the Shopify app store to set up synchronization of your product inventory to your content lake. This will let you add custom metadata to product information, as well as reference and use product information in your other content.

Installation

How to install Sanity Connect in your Shopify store and connect it to a project:

Find Sanity Connect on the Shopify app store and push the Add App button

button If you have multiple Shopify accounts, you need to choose the one that contains the store you want to add the app to

After choosing the store, Shopify will show you the permission Sanity Connect needs to work and its data policies. You can push the Install app button to continue.

button to continue. The app will ask you to connect to your Sanity account. If you don't have one, you can choose Create new account .

. When you're logged in, you will need to connect your shop with a project on Sanity. You can choose between existing projects or create a new one (for free).

Select organization to list out projects under it, and then the project and dataset you want to sync to.

You are now ready to configure the app.

Gotcha Once you chose Start synchronizing now, the app will add product documents to your content lake. It can be wise to test it against a non-production dataset if you haven't tried it before.

Settings

You can configure how and when Sanity Connect should synchronize products to your content lake. You can change these options at any time.

How to synchronize

Direct sync: This will synchronize all products and variants as documents to your content lake. You can check the reference below to preview the data model for these documents.

Custom sync (coming soon): This option will let you enter an endpoint to sync to. Typically that will be a serverless function where you can reshape the data and do other business logic before it's added to your content lake.

When to synchronize

Sync data automatically: Automatically sync whenever you save products. Note: The sync will update the Shopify information for both published and drafts documents. An update is typically available in your content lake after a couple of seconds.

Sync manually: There will no automatic sync, and you'll have to go into the Sanity Connect settings to trigger a synchronization manually.

Gotcha Sanity Connect will do an initial synchronization once you choose one of these options.

Reference Studio for Shopify

You can install a production-ready reference studio that's set up with a great editor experience by running this command in your local shell. Replace PROJECT_ID and DATASET_NAME with those from the project your Shopify store is connected to:

npx @sanity/cli@shopify init --template shopify --project PROJECT_ID --dataset DATASET_NAME

You'll find comprehensive documentation for this studio in its README.md .

Integrating with an existing studio

If you already have set up a studio and want to surface the product and variant documents, then you can go to the reference studio's source code and copy the schema files from there.

Reference

You will find all data from Shopify under the store property. Typically, you want to set these fields as readOnly or hidden in your Sanity Studio schemas.

Product document

This is an example of a product document. Note the array of references to variant documents.

{ "_createdAt" : "2021-11-03T16:29:25Z" , "_id" : "shopifyProduct-6639500034135" , "_rev" : "o2tnlhWyosT1SsguwHFbhC" , "_type" : "product" , "_updatedAt" : "2021-11-07T02:22:27Z" , "body" : [ ] , "images" : [ { "_key" : "1472e0cfc7dd" , "_type" : "image" , "asset" : { "_ref" : "image-84e890423efd39ed23c5ec4518a54ed4db8c9b7f-3840x2160-jpg" , "_type" : "reference" } } ] , "sections" : [ ] , "store" : { "createdAt" : "2021-11-03T16:29:19Z" , "id" : 6639500034135 , "isDeleted" : false , "options" : [ { "_key" : "Material" , "_type" : "option" , "name" : "Material" , "values" : [ "Glass" , "Fire" , "Cream" ] } ] , "previewImageUrl" : "https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0550/0456/1495/products/vase_01_00000.jpg?v=1635957059" , "priceRange" : { "maxVariantPrice" : 10000 , "minVariantPrice" : 10000 } , "productType" : "" , "slug" : { "_type" : "slug" , "current" : "vase" } , "status" : "active" , "tags" : "" , "title" : "Example Vase A (v11)" , "updatedAt" : "2021-11-05T15:41:59Z" , "variants" : [ { "_key" : "7bc42489-a319-46ca-b667-e50a46bfcd25" , "_ref" : "shopifyProductVariant-39466495705175" , "_type" : "reference" , "_weak" : true } , { "_key" : "e41f4cc4-341c-4269-b2a6-81449e0a950b" , "_ref" : "shopifyProductVariant-39466495737943" , "_type" : "reference" , "_weak" : true } , { "_key" : "db63fd33-6bab-4ec6-b16d-479d554d5ab8" , "_ref" : "shopifyProductVariant-39466495803479" , "_type" : "reference" , "_weak" : true } ] } }

Variant document

This is an example of a variant document.