Key benefits
Localization & personalization
Eurostar uses Sanity to improve content personalization across any combination of 8 locales, and 8 market segments.
Compatible with modern frontends
Sanity’s API-based approach to content empowered the Eurostar team to build with the tools best suited to their needs and expertise.
Shorter development cycles
Structured content and modern development tools make for flexible and efficient workflows.
About the customer
Eurostar connects the United Kingdom to France, Belgium, and the Netherlands over high-speed rail. They have provided transportation to over 200 million passengers.
Our traditional PHP stack was holding us back and required long development cycles. With Sanity, CMS development tasks that used to take 2-3 weeks now take 2-3 days. Sanity also enabled advanced localization, A/B testing and SEO optimization across eight markets.
Sanity Content Operating System
Find out how leading brands including AT&T, Burger King, Unilever, and Figma use Sanity to deliver relevant content to their audiences – quickly, across multiple channels.