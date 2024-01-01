See how Sanity can work for you

Key benefits

Localization & personalization

Eurostar uses Sanity to improve content personalization across any combination of 8 locales, and 8 market segments.

Compatible with modern frontends

Sanity’s API-based approach to content empowered the Eurostar team to build with the tools best suited to their needs and expertise.

Shorter development cycles

Structured content and modern development tools make for flexible and efficient workflows.

About the customer Eurostar connects the United Kingdom to France, Belgium, and the Netherlands over high-speed rail. They have provided transportation to over 200 million passengers.

Our traditional PHP stack was holding us back and required long development cycles. With Sanity, CMS development tasks that used to take 2-3 weeks now take 2-3 days. Sanity also enabled advanced localization, A/B testing and SEO optimization across eight markets. Peter Hopkins Senior Product Owner