Key benefits
Improved content editing experience
With Sanity Studio, the developers at CSOD could tailor a custom and intuitive editing interface for their marketers.
Flexible content modeling
CSOD were able to represent their old site and start iterating to adopt Structured Content for rule-based and more resilient design.
Accelerated developer pace
Using Sanity’s hosted APIs for content and images, CSOD’s developers could focus on solving their specific problem. This also drastically reduces lead time and complexity in keeping local servers up to date.
Defining content models in JavaScript is really powerful. It's easy to add custom previews, complex field validation logic, and we can reuse sets of fields across content types.
About the customer
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) is a cloud-based learning and talent management software provider headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company has ~2k employees and its software is used by over 42 million people across 192 countries.