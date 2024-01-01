Key benefits

Greater control over core systems

Sanity’s small footprint and open approach to data structure let Veracity model their systems to the unique needs of their platform. This increased control enabled the design of more durable architectures that are easier to maintain and operate in the long run. By contrast, other content platforms were more demanding to maintain and shifted focus away from the bigger picture.

Developer friendly

Veracity developers appreciate working with Sanity because it removes friction, lets developers choose their tooling freely, and helps bridge the gap between design and content. Developers can quickly provision Sanity schemas instead of sending specifications back and forth across time zones.

Custom product modeling

Veracity required a wide range of customer plans in order to fulfil the needs of their comprehensive product marketplace. With Sanity, they were able to provision plans of all kinds including subscriptions, fixed-term licenses, and one-time purchases to keep customer and vendor preferences front and center.

About the customer Veracity is an independent data platform and industry ecosystem by DNV GL – the world's leading classification society. It connects asset owners and operators with domain experts and data scientists to enable the exchange of datasets, applications, APIs, and insights – providing secure connectivity and reducing the cost of innovation and collaboration.