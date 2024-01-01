See how Sanity can work for you

Key Benefits

Modular page layouts

Sanity supports modular layouts without compromising on content structure. Developers can access data in logical ways to write leaner code.

Easy content modelling

Developers provisioned a fully-functional content model and editing interface within minutes. Designers were delighted to build their interfaces content-first.

Built-in optimizations

Sanity and Gatsby’s built-in optimisation features make it easy to achieve impressive lighthouse scores for performance, accessibility, and best practices.

Sanity's approach to structured content helped us innovate and reconsider the structure of our codebase. I'm now excited to model the entire App UI within Sanity. Kristian Freeman Developer Advocate @ Cloudflare