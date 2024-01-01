Winter release

This release should be pretty boring

Yet somehow it isn’t. Your free-form content maps itself. Visual editing without the mess. Complex content releases made easy.

Easy content modelling for one of the internet’s largest CDNs

Cloudflare are on a mission to build a better Internet. They provide security, performance, and reliability to over 26 million internet properties and a billion unique IPs. Their API-first CDN is one of the internet’s largest, and serves data from more than 200 cities and 90 countries.

Key Benefits

Modular page layouts

Sanity supports modular layouts without compromising on content structure. Developers can access data in logical ways to write leaner code.

Easy content modelling

Developers provisioned a fully-functional content model and editing interface within minutes. Designers were delighted to build their interfaces content-first.

Built-in optimizations

Sanity and Gatsby’s built-in optimisation features make it easy to achieve impressive lighthouse scores for performance, accessibility, and best practices.

Sanity's approach to structured content helped us innovate and reconsider the structure of our codebase. I’m now excited to model the entire App UI within Sanity.

A portrait of Kristian Freeman
Kristian Freeman
Developer Advocate @ Cloudflare
Read case study

About the customer

