Key Benefits
Modular page layouts
Sanity supports modular layouts without compromising on content structure. Developers can access data in logical ways to write leaner code.
Easy content modelling
Developers provisioned a fully-functional content model and editing interface within minutes. Designers were delighted to build their interfaces content-first.
Built-in optimizations
Sanity and Gatsby’s built-in optimisation features make it easy to achieve impressive lighthouse scores for performance, accessibility, and best practices.
Read case study→
Sanity's approach to structured content helped us innovate and reconsider the structure of our codebase. I’m now excited to model the entire App UI within Sanity.
About the customer
Cloudflare are on a mission to build a better Internet. They provide security, performance, and reliability to over 26 million internet properties and a billion unique IPs. Their API-first CDN is one of the internet’s largest, and serves data from more than 200 cities and 90 countries.