Key benefits

Simplified architecture & improved developer agility

The development team was able to build a system that didn’t require a custom backend, which simplified their architecture. Instead, they used the Content Lake and other tooling from the Sanity ecosystem to meet their needs. Their developers were also able to move and iterate faster, letting them add real value to the front end.

Custom interfaces & workflows for efficient editor experiences

The editor group is made up of nurses, doctors, teachers, lawyers, and others with a wide range of technical knowledge. Customizing the studio gave them the tools they needed to support their everyday activity. Compared to the previous system and workflow, the average time to answer questions went from 2.5 days to 1.5 days!

Flexible & secure access control

ung.no used Sanity’s third-party login support and roles features to help improve security, protect sensitive data, and tailor permissions to resources and actions for different user groups. This made managing their users and controlling what actions they could take in the system a lot easier.