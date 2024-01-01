Key benefits

E-commerce products built on the fly

Extensive product variation was made possible by adding customer-generated combinations of product part codes to data attributes in the site’s HTML. Snipcart built shoppable products from these Sanity-hosted attributes in real-time. This lets RBW focus on the creative work of how product parts combine, instead of spending time maintaining unique records for every variation.

Time-saving automations

In the past RBW had to manually add new client contacts to their Netsuite ERP, and create product specification sheets manually with InDesign. By unifying product and marketing data in Sanity, they were able to automate ERP onboarding for new website accounts, and generate on-demand PDF product sheets in real-time based on their customer’s preferences.

Data preprocessing for faster build times

RBW’s product configurator contained so many variations it made build times on their JAMstack site slower than they wanted. They fixed this by connecting their own middleware with Sanity to preprocess product data in readiness for static site generation. This delivered the build times they needed without compromising source data.

Sanity handled all our data and uptime requirements without involving us in ops and servers. Its flexibility let us work in an agile way: changing our data model on the fly as we discovered more about the project’s needs. Joe Prisk Frontend Engineer @ enginedigital Read case study →

About the customer

Rich Brilliant Willing is an award-winning lighting design and manufacturing B-corporation headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. Their products illuminate many of the world’s leading hotels, restaurants, and Fortune 500 companies. They manufacture locally using the highest standards in materials, craftsmanship, and social-environmental accountability. They partnered with Engine Digital to bring this experience to market.