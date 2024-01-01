Winter release

This release should be pretty boring

Yet somehow it isn’t. Your free-form content maps itself. Visual editing without the mess. Complex content releases made easy.

Improving time to market for the largest Nordic sports retailer

  • 10 seconds
    Auto-scaling time
  • 5500
    Employees

A monolithic backend with an integrated web app was keeping XXL from iterating and improving on time to market. It also kept them from implementing auto-scaling during spikes – something that’s critical for large e-commerce sites. After integrating their SAP hybris commerce & PIM platform running on AWS with Sanity, XXL could move to modern web technologies that allow them to continuously improve on their digital offerings. XXL now deploys new code up to production multiple times per day and can auto-scale their website in 10 seconds.

Development that used to take 2-3 weeks is now done in days. We are able to release marketing campaigns and improvements up to multiple times per day. Using Sanity’s structured content together with a focus on code pipelines and automated testing has been a key enabler for improving our content production and processes.

On top of that, developer satisfaction has skyrocketed!

A portrait of Sebastian Blom
Sebastian Blom
Executive VP Digital Commerce @ XXL
About the customer

XXL is the leading sports retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and outdoor activities in the Nordic region, operating with a successful large unit in-store concept and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Austria.

