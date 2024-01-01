Read case study→
Development that used to take 2-3 weeks is now done in days. We are able to release marketing campaigns and improvements up to multiple times per day. Using Sanity’s structured content together with a focus on code pipelines and automated testing has been a key enabler for improving our content production and processes.
On top of that, developer satisfaction has skyrocketed!
About the customer
XXL is the leading sports retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and outdoor activities in the Nordic region, operating with a successful large unit in-store concept and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Austria.