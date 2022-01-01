Headless Architecture
Looking for resources on headless architecture, including headless CMSes and static websites? You’ve come to the right place. Find everything you need to know about this exciting new way of creating and managing content online
Article
Headless CMS explained in 1 minute
Learn about headless Content Management Systems: what they are, how they work, and how they differ from traditional CMSes like WordPress.
Article
What is a static website?
Learn about static sites, content management systems, and which solution is right for your team.
Article
API-first CMS: What Is It And Why Should You Care
An API CMS is a decoupled content management system that delivers content via an API, allowing for multichannel presentation and more flexible digital experience...
Article
Static vs Dynamic Websites: What Are The Differences?
Let’s review the pros and cons of static, dynamic and hybrid options to help you make the right choice for your website.
Article
TypeScript 101: What is it and why should you use it?
Get a crash course in the basics of TypeScript, the type-safe superset of JavaScript beloved by professional developers on high-performing teams.
Article
TypeScript vs. JavaScript: 7 Key Differences
Learn the core differences between JavaScript and TypeScript in this quick, beginner-friendly explainer.
Article
The Pros and Cons of Headless CMSes
Learn how a headless CMS improves on conventional approaches, and whether it's the right choice for your business.
Article
Headless CMS vs. Traditional CMS
Learn about the differences between headless CMSes and traditional CMSes and choose the best option for your business.
Article
The 7 best static site generators
Static site generators (SSG) are some of the most popular web development tools on the internet today. Learn about their different features and which is bestfor...
Article
What is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP)?
A digital experience platform is a next-generation content management system with an integrated suite of tools for multi-channel customer engagement tactics.