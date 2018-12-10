Welcoming our new engineering manager, Jemmima!

We are very pleased to welcome Jemmima Knight to our team at Sanity.io as Engineering Manager. She was our dream candidate, and will be essential to the next phase of growth, sharpening our processes and helping us further scale our development team!

Jemmima joins us from Codec, a British AI start-up, where she has spent the past year helping a team of Scala and React.js developers build machine learning algorithms that inform marketing strategy for brands such as Pfizer, Unilever and Nespresso.

Before that she worked at American Express on a variety of their market-leading financial products, including a blockchain payments partnership with Ripple.

She has a degree in physics with philosophy from The University of Manchester where she specialised in nuclear physics, and a masters in intelligent systems focusing on machine learning.

In her spare time she runs after school clubs encouraging children to study computing, as well as outdoor sports such as hiking, skiing and climbing.

Jemmima is relocating from London to Oslo and starts February 2019!