We are looking for a document store engineer to join our team

The team behind Sanity.io are looking for a backend developer to join our team in developing the distributed, real-time document store powering Sanity.io. Is this you, or someone you know?

The mission

Sanity.io is a startup building world-class cloud-based content infrastructures at enterprise scale. Our passion is to enable developers of all kinds to work with editors in creating efficient flows of content within organizations. We craft delightful interfaces for content creators, let developers integrate workflow across systems while freeing designers to tailor inspiring presentations to specific platforms.

Sanity.io has been in production for more than three years but launched publicly in November 2017. The best products are built bottom-up and we, therefore, emphasize a developer-centric approach focused on our community. User experience and design are the keys to our long-term success.

We are passionate people making extraordinary things. Yet we also know that building a business is not a sprint, but a marathon. We, therefore, strive for a work/life balance that will let us perform in the long run. Next year we are opening our second office in San Francisco and will relocate two co-founders to build our US business.

Your work

Our product consists of a real-time database and distribution network built to enable world-spanning teamwork and integration with enterprise systems, process automation, and AI-content enrichment solutions—and an open sourced front-end toolkit that enables developers to build inspiring authoring tools for their editors. It supports deep queries in (optionally) schema-less data sets, fine-grained access control, real-time collaborative editing of rich data structures and scales to millions of documents.

In terms of end-user delivery, “unlimited” horizontal scalability remains a hard requirement. As a startup, our code base is legacy free and nimble. All performance-critical subsystems are written in Go, with some line-of-business systems implemented in JavaScript/Node.

As a backend developer at Sanity.io, you will be a central member of the team developing our core document management layer. We’re looking for a developer who is interested in working with our core technologies that include Go, PostgreSQL, ElasticSearch, JavaScript, Node.js, React, Kubernetes, and Google Cloud Platform.

The work involves being a key part of the team growing the capabilities and performance of our document query systems, real-time pipelines and furthering our ability to distribute these capabilities globally in a transparent manner.

What we hope to learn about you:

Your experience with languages such as Go, Rust, C++, C#, Java or similar languages.

Your previous experience with backend software architecture and design.

Your thoughts and reflections about developing scalable, highly available distributed systems.

It is a plus if you have an education in or practical experience with some related CS topics like computer language design, database theory or distributed systems.

We offer:

A tight, friendly team with a passion for excellence and an excellent work ethic.

Flexible work environment, with the option of working remotely.

Competitive salary and stock options.

Base in the second happiest country in the world (Norway), in one of Europe’s fastest growing cities (Oslo) ticking all the boxes when it comes to arts, night-life, family friendliness, and the great outdoors. And everyone speaks English!

On-site staff enjoy awesome social benefits as mandated by Norwegian law including child benefits, paid parental leave, universal healthcare, and proper Nordic vacations.

Do send us your CV and some code of yours that you feel represent you well.

Submit CV to jobs@sanity.io

Sanity.io aspires to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.