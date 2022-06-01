Here are all the recordings of the keynote, sessions, fireside chats, and panels from Structured Content 2022. Interested in attending next year? Sign up for updates and discounted pricing.

The Future of Digital Experience Will Be Powered By Structured Content

“An experience feels special when it feels intentional. When it feels like someone cared about my interests and are deriving joy in delivering that.”

Sanity Co-Founder and CTO Simen Skogsgrud and Head of Content Strategy Relations Carrie Hane take a bold look at the opportunities to build more inspiring digital experiences and create richer, more engaging journeys for our audiences.

The Block-Paved Path to Structured Data

“The real benefit of block-based interfaces is they shift power from developers to users.”

Maggie Appleton, Design Lead at HASH, explains how block-based editors will help increase the amount of structured data on the web.

Bridging Disciplines With Structured Content

“I need to build very complex tools, but I put that complexity on myself so those tools are super intuitive for the end user.”

A multi-disciplinary panel of experts from Spotify, InVision, HASH, and Sanity dive into the real-world considerations of creating a remarkable digital experience with structured content.

How Publishing Organizations Harness Structured Content to Power Editorial Experiences

“We're trying to create a truly remarkable experience for kids. Having our content able to pivot with us and create new bits of content really easily has empowered us to do that.”

Sarah Sweat, Senior Software Engineer at The New York Times, explains how technical constraints (and possibilities) play into product development inside of media corporations.

Design and Structured Content: Where We Are, and Where We Could Go

“How do we figure out the emotional arc of our user’s journey? Whether it’s completing a task or solving a problem, how do we bring the 'remarkable' out in those experiences?”

Katrina Lindholm, SVP of Design at Hologram, speaks to Simen Skogsgrud about the potential of structured content to bring the craft of design back to visual interfaces.

Reflections on the Future of the Web

“We have a responsibility, as people who have the power to create these tools, to use them well.”

Two digital leaders – Guillermo Rauch (CEO of Vercel) and Michael Sippey (formerly at Medium and Twitter) – reveal what they think is coming in the next generation of the web.

Content Makes Commerce Human

“You can have a supposedly small product, but you can still have a really big, impactful voice in the world.”

Kusum Kanwar, Senior Product Lead at Shopify, talks to Mick McCarthy, SVP of Design at The Stable, about the pivotal role of content in the buyer's journey.

The Business Side of Structured Content

“We’ve achieved maximum content reuse by reducing our authoring and not having to duplicate content. It allows us to deploy content faster.”

Samira Virani, Associate Director, Technology Strategic Platforms at AT&T, discusses the technical aspects of the company's content transformation.

Executive Fireside Chat

“We have more than 4,000 micro sites, multiple product and marketing teams, and content that needs to scale. We had to start breaking apart our platforms and making them flexible and easy to use.”

Sanity CEO Magnus Hillestad and AT&T Director – Technology Strategic Platforms Scott Gentz walk through the challenges and successes of their content-first digital transformation.

Engineering a Structured Content Experience Across Brands and Borders

“Since we're in a structured content world, we could treat our content as data and dynamically update thousands of content logs in just a matter of minutes.”

Mitchell Posk, Software Engineer at RBI (owner of Burger King and other brands), shares strategies for managing a global content infrastructure, quickly building out custom features, and integrating external data sources with ease.

Can Content Structure Boost Revenue by 753%?

“Adding even a little structure to content makes measuring it more efficient, meaningful, and actionable.”

Colleen Jones, author of The Content Advantage, explains why content structure and content measurement go hand in hand.

When the Product Is the Content

“When content is the product, it has to be there for its audience whenever they need it, wherever they need it, in all kinds of different forms.”

Gillian Zamora, Director of Product Management at Morning Brew, illustrates what the company has learned about empowering modern leaders with content across multiple experiences.

Structured Content at Work

“A great user experience is the sum of all the small things.”

Rune Botten, Principal Solution Engineer at Sanity, gives a practical demo of how structured content works – through the lens of a growing cake company.

Improv Consulting: Yes, And...Experts Improvise Solutions to Real Problems

“We're addicted to pages.”

Five consultants answer tough audience-submitted questions on the spot, moderated by Sukh Sidhu, Head of Agency Partnerships at Sanity. And they can't say, “It depends.”