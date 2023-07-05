We are incredibly proud to announce that Sanity has become the first content management system (CMS) to be named a Shopify Certified App Partner. Sanity provides Shopify customers with the most flexible, advanced content platform available to increase sales and bolster customer lifetime value through exceptional shopping experiences.

This announcement deepens our existing strategic partnership, which began when Shopify invested in Sanity in July 2022. At that time, Sanity was also a launch partner and the first CMS to partner with Shopify’s headless commerce framework, Hydrogen. Earlier this year, we announced an extension of the integration, making Sanity’s powerful content platform connect to Shopify Custom storefronts built on Shopifys liquid platform

Through our partnership, top Shopify merchants like Skims, Tecovas, Tommy John and Good American have already partnered with Sanity to boost their Shopify experience with state-of-the-art content management capabilities.

This partnership brings new potential to Shopify merchants who want to accelerate their digital strategy. And we look forward to collaborating with Shopify and bringing structured content to the community.

As a partner in the Shopify Plus Certified App Program, Sanity enables Shopify Plus merchants to create composable commerce experiences that result in increased efficiency, better omnichannel experiences and higher velocity driving sales and customer engagement. Being a pure technology vendor, at Sanity we work closely with leading Shopify agency partners, such as SDG, Accenture Song, We Make Websites, and Tomorrow.

Backed by an unparalleled developer experience, Sanity is fully composable through APIs that sync any data source, enrich content, and connect to all distribution channels. As the most customizable content platform available, developers have the freedom to build content management interfaces that maximize teams’ efficiency and impact.

We love the impact of our partnership with Shopify, and we are happy to say that our clients agree:

“Sanity lets us say yes to our creative ideas. I'm so used to hearing ‘no, that's not possible on this platform.’ Not anymore! It's an awesome feeling and has really opened up how we think about engaging with our customers,” said Ashley Brooks, E-commerce Operations Manager at AETHER Apparel

“Sanity is a unique CMS that let us scale and automate our content operations - fast, without compromises”, said Kevin Harwood, CTO at Tecovas

“It’s never been more important to engage shoppers with unique experiences and creative storytelling. Being able to model and manage content through custom workflows means brands can tell their story exactly the way they want. Sanity offers the flexibility to do just that and now with this partnership, merchants can reflect it more easily on their online stores.” said Vanessa Lee, VP Product - Storefront at Shopify