Sanity Digest - September '24 Edition

Hey there! Another Sanity digest is here! Below you'll find a whole bunch of cool things built with Sanity, built for Sanity (new features!), and where you can go to learn more about building with Sanity.

Let's dive right in!

Product News

Our engineers are a brilliant bunch! I have the honor of interviewing them and receiving exclusive demos of features they build for Sanity.

Then, I took those interviews and gathered them into a nice video for you all to see. I present: Sanity, What's New. September '24!

You'll find a handful of new features:

TypeGen improvements (& defineQuery ) with Sindre

) with Sindre Auto-updating Studio and multi-deploy Studios with Rico

Animated image support with Espen

Copy-Paste Update with Fred

You won't find these demos anywhere else...enjoy!

Tailwind Template (feat. Sanity)

The team at Tailwind CSS has released their latest pixel-perfect Next.js template, Radiant. It's feature-packed with best-in-class design, coding patterns and layouts as standard. But we're especially excited it contains a preconfigured Sanity Studio with blog template schema, along with sample data ready to import. It's available now as part of their Tailwind UI subscription and can be used with a new free Sanity project.

Once you have access to the template, Simeon shows you how to integrate Visual Editing for interactive live preview.

Community Contributions

Y'all, can I just say something? Seeing the things you are building and creating with code is absolutely thrilling! And then to see that Sanity is a part of that magic? AMAZING!

We are so grateful to be in those projects. Thank you for allowing us to help you create.

I've got to share some of those projects with you! Check them out below.

A hotel in Vienna

Let us worry about managing your content; you just worry about taking care of your guests.

Max Böck and the Codista team built this clean, beautiful website. On it, you can book a room or an experience and find all the contact details for this wonderfully located hotel.

The Codista team incorporated multi-language support, flexible content editing with custom content, and lightning-fast performance.

Max! Codista team! Amazing contribution!

Find all the details on the project, built with Sanity and Eleventy!

AI coding with Sanity?

You may have recently heard the hype around Cursor, an AI code editor. You may have even seen Knut's post on building a fully working custom input component with Cursor. (You heard that right! Go check it out!!)

Inspired by the post from Knut, the team at Roboto Studio shared a handy AI prompt that could help you with your Sanity + Cursor experience.

When working with AI, you have to be quite explicit with your instructions. Communicate effectively! Use this handy prompt to standardize Sanity schema writing and more!

Awesome work, Roboto Studio team. Check out the Cursor prompt!

Share your Sanity powered projects, code snippets, and more to the Sanity Exchange. Or need inspiration? The Exchange has loads of cool ideas and snippets.

We may be coming to a location (or computer) near you!

DMEXCO Cologne, Sept 18-19

Join us at DMEXCO Cologne, Europe’s leading event for digital marketing and tech innovations! This is the perfect space to discover the latest in marketing tech, network with industry leaders, and find solutions to elevate your business. Sanity will be there to showcase our innovative platform—meet with us in Hall 6.1 Booth D039!

E-Comm Expo - London, Sept 18-19

Don’t miss out on the E-Comm Expo, the premier event for the future of online commerce! Learn about the latest e-commerce, logistics, and AI innovations from leading experts. Visit our booth N62 to discover how Sanity can revolutionize your digital strategy.

Virtual Developer Deep Dive, Oct 1

Let's talk code! And see how you incorporate Sanity into your projects!

Join us for a virtual meetup where developers will showcase their Sanity use cases in their projects. After each talk, we'll have a Q&A where you can ask them questions about their projects.

Join us!

Shoptalk Fall, Oct 16-18

Shoptalk Fall is one of the largest gatherings for retail and e-commerce, offering insight into how consumers shop and buy in the digital age. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders, learning about new trends, and discussing how Sanity’s solutions can help transform your business. Let’s schedule a meeting to connect while we’re there!

Next.js Conf, Oct 24

Are you going to Next.js Conf in San Francisco? We'll be there, and we'd love to meet YOU!

Find us at our booth, catch our talk on stage with Simen, Simeon, and Kap, and meet others from the Sanity team. We'll be taking full advantage of the hallway track!

Sanity Learn

Sanity Learn, the official place to learn how to build and create with Sanity, recently got a new addition: Work-ready Next.js.

Log in and try it out. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated!

Simeon has been working hard on this course, and we're so excited it's finally being released to the public! Yay!!

Head to Sanity Learn to catch the latest Next.js course and find many other ways to learn. Happy content creating!

Thanks for hanging out

Thank you for reading the Sanity Digest! Join the Sanity Slack Community for updates, announcements, and contributions.

Aloha everyone! See you at the next Sanity Digest.