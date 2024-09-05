Sanity partners with Google. Now live on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Google Cloud allows enterprises to build with generative AI, deploy apps fast, and analyze data in seconds — all with Google-grade security. Sanity is the Content Operating System that empowers developers and business users to build and ship content-driven apps and experiences faster with our content-as-data approach that models content around your business rather than around your website.

With the Google + Sanity partnership enterprises can:

Accelerate digital transformation by combining best-of-breed cloud infrastructure with the next-generation content platform.

Simplify procurement and vendor management.

Sanity on the Google Cloud Marketplace Build and ship content-driven apps and experiences faster Visit our GCP Listing

Spend smart

Purchase Sanity with your in-contract Google Cloud commitments. Maximize the value of your cloud investments, making it easier to justify the adoption of a more powerful content platform.

Procure and fulfill fast

Purchase Sanity directly through the Google Cloud Marketplace. No new billing contracts. No new-vendor onboarding. Focus on what matters most—creating exceptional digital experiences for your customers.

Unify billing

Enjoy the convenience of unified billing through Google Cloud. Google will be your merchant of record, so adding Sanity to your tech stack will not require extra admin effort.

We are really excited about partnering with Google and making our Content Operating System available through the marketplace. All digital transformations and strategies need to bring Content to the core of the business, and now Google and Sanity can support companies on this journey.

-Magnus Hillestad, CEO @ Sanity