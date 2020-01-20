We're hiring: Are you our new Engineering Manager?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. With our unique approach, Sanity.io is determined to redefine the CMS market and beyond, by changing the way organizations use content to drive value for their customers and end users.

Sanity.io can be used in a variety of ways and is trusted by organizations like Condé Nast, Burger King, Popeyes, Cornerstone OnDemand, MIT, and Eurostar. That trust is based on our ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We are growing fast and looking for a key member to manage our engineering team. You will be a part of a highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team developing a product loved by developers and content editors all over the world.

At Sanity.io, you will be part of our journey helping us build a diverse and inclusive team. We believe that we cannot build a great team and company without a great culture. You can read about our values here.

What you will be doing:

Day to day operation of the engineering team Plan, coordinate and run the daily operations of our engineering team, securing high quality shipment in a timely manner. Keep track of the bigger picture in every day work and be able to identify long term risks and opportunities. Work closely with our engineers ensuring a detailed knowledge and understanding of ongoing work, and act as a knowledge broker to resolve blockers and bottle-necks to safeguard progress and quality.

Coach and develop the engineering team Coach our engineers in daily work and help develop the team long term. Establish and develop workflows and best practice processes, and identify infrastructural and architectural investment needs.

Coordinate and plan together with management Develop and own engineering plans, staying on top of our goals and together with the CTO, lead the way in defining and scheduling work that will most effectively reach those goals. Cooperate closely with product management to coordinate the product development process end-to-end.



This may be you:

Outstanding communication skills, both verbally and in writing.

Proven experience delivering software, leading teams, and managing engineers.

Problem solving skills with a result oriented mindset.

Exceptional organizational and time management skills

Structured with a strong attention to details

An ability to understand software architecture design considerations

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

You will be based out of one of Europe’s fastest growing cities (Oslo) ticking all the boxes when it comes to arts, night life, family friendliness, and the great outdoors. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in the San Francisco Bay Area from time to time.

Awesome social benefits, including child benefits, paid parental leave, universal healthcare, and proper Nordic vacations.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we strive to accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance and family.

Competitive salary and stock options.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Please don’t self-select out. Apply anyway!



Apply for the position here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.



