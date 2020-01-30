We’re part of The Next Web’s TECH5 of Norway!

We recently got news that Sanity.io is part of Norway’s TECH5, the annual tech startup award given by The Next Web. We’re proud of the recognition, and to share the list with startups we both know and look up to. Congratulations to our fellow laureates: chooose.tv, Otovo, Cognite, and Unacast!

Some of us got this news being over 8.000km (that’s 5.000 miles) away from Norway. Since Summer 2019, we ceased to be “only” a Norwegian-startup, we’re now a transatlantic startup. A couple of us moved here with our families, and many of us travel between the offices. We are now established in the Bay Area, where we are part of the devtool-centric accelerator Heavybit.

There are some of us that will either wake up early or come later into work in order to work together over a Zoom connection on a 9 hour time difference. We are now a company that never sleeps, at least not everyone at the same time.

Things are going well for Sanity.io! More developers chose Sanity for content in their apps and services. And with growth, there’s a need for more people, at both headquarters. We’re expanding our US operations and are looking for an Account Executive to help us handle high growth in the Americas. We’re also looking for an Engineering Manager, a UI/UX developer, and a Digital Product Designer. And more hires to come!