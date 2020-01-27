Welcome our new team member: Anders!

Following our latest fundraising, one of our main focuses has been to further develop and strengthen our product. To do this we are dependent on a great team, and we are therefore extremely happy to announce that Anders joined us last year with new experiences, perspectives, and passion!

If you would like to consider joining our team, take a look at our career site!

Anders Stensaas is our new full-stack developer and joined us late last year. Anders has since 2012 primarily worked as a consultant, doing mostly web development. He started out as a customer of Sanity and tells us that after working several years with CMSs, he finally found the piece of software that he had been looking for, for his customers such as RiksTV! Anders tells us: “After working more and more with Sanity, I fell in love with it. I met with many of the developers face-to-face, and they were incredibly friendly and competent. The market is also very exciting, with challenging competition which makes it even more exciting to join the team!”.

Many of you may already have been helped by Anders in our Community, if you haven't met him yet stop by and say hi!