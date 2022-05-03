There are many conferences out there. So, why should you attend ours? I want to share my thoughts about why you should choose to spend time at Structured Content 2022 – either in person or virtually.

We need a mindset shift in how we think of content.

I spend a lot of time talking to other content strategists, and I end up having a lot of similar conversations about the common challenges we face. It’s clear that the old ways of working are no longer working, and we need to embrace a new approach.

At Structured Content 2022, we’ll share our exploration of the idea that when we treat content as data, new opportunities appear. We’ll bring people together who recognize this shift is necessary to talk about common problems, learn from the folks who are actively working to solve these problems, and build a community to continue this work together.

We’ve put together 14 wide-ranging sessions about the benefits of structured content, fresh approaches to solving problems, and thoughts on what the future holds for us as both consumers and creators of digital experiences. You’ll discover new ways of thinking about the potential of content and what it can accomplish.

Sanity really gets content. (Take it from me, their Head of Content Strategy Relations.)

There’s a reason Sanity created a role called Head of Content Strategy Relations. It’s because content is the most important word in “content management system” or “content technology platform” or “structured content.” Putting someone in this position shows how serious the company is about that idea.

Just to be clear, Structured Content 2022 is not a Sanity user conference. It’s not about our product. This is what we hope is the beginning of a movement. We created this event to educate and inspire the entire cross-disciplinary community of people who work on digital experiences.

This is a uniquely interdisciplinary conference.

Have you ever gone to a UX or digital-focused conference and realized that there just aren't any sessions that speak to you and what you care about? At most conferences, content is an afterthought. Meanwhile, other content-focused conferences are just about content, which is great – but feels like we’re overlooking some important conversations. We don’t work alone or in silos; we work in cross-functional teams (or should!).

Structured Content 2022 brings everyone who’s involved in content together. You’ll get to hear from all the different players who contribute to a digital experience. We’ve crafted a single-track program that everyone – from content people to product people to developers – can get value from. It's a great chance to deepen your empathy for your colleagues, and ultimately work better together.

Be part of a community that's solving important problems.

As I mentioned earlier, many of us are facing similar challenges. Structured Content 2022 will give you a space to find your people. Feel seen. Build your network who you can turn to for help, support, and inspiration.

As a long-time practitioner of content strategy and author of a book about planning and modeling digital products and properties, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to bring people together to talk about building the future of digital experiences. As a knowledge professional who has been away from in-person conferences for over two years, I cannot wait to greet people in the flesh and soak up new ideas from others.

See you at Structured Content 2022. Get your ticket here to attend live in San Francisco, or watch virtually from anywhere.