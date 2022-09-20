We all want to create remarkable online shopping experiences that wow customers and lead to more sales. Right?

Maybe you have the vision, but can't imagine hiring the armies of designers and content creators you'd need to get the job done.

However, you don't need to hire more people, invest more time, or spend more money to create standout product pages. You just need something called structured content, and a bit of everyday coding magic.

In this video, I show you five ways to do much more with the content you already have, by thinking of it as structured data and allowing it to really drive the shopping experience:

