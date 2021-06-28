Page 2 of 6

Plugins and tools for Sanity

The Sanity Desk Tool Pane with Super Powers

Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.

A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.

Helper library to generate URLs for image transformation

Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.

A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.

API client for Go projects (under development)

A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and more

API client for Rust projects (under development)

PHP library for the Sanity API

Render sanity.io Portable Text to HTML with Clojure

Render an array of block text from Sanity to HTML.

A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.

Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.

Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox

Pick from a list of predefined color swatches.

Use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.

URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with open graph information.

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.

Generate a sample of random fiona shapes that you can use for placeholders.

Get a photo of a person that doesn't exist. Powered by AI.

Allow editors to generate images on the fly inside of Sanity 🔥

Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity Studio

Get hold of those animated GIFs right inside Sanity Studio

MonkeyLearn Pane Send the contents of a Portable Text field to MonkeyLearn's API to extract insights with the power of Machine Learning! Simeon Griggs Go to MonkeyLearn Pane

Google Translate Official (made by Sanity team) Machine translations from Google Translate directly in your Sanity Studio Rune Botten Go to Google Translate

Transifex Plugin Official (made by Sanity team) A studio tool to send and retrieve translated documents from Transifex! Go to Transifex Plugin

sanity-plugin-branch-link - has 5 likes For using Branch.io with Sanity content Sean H Go to sanity-plugin-branch-link

sanity-groq-filter Curated List of GROQ Filters. Hans Go to sanity-groq-filter

Iframe Pane - has 6 likes Display any URL in a View Pane, along with helpful buttons to Copy the URL or open in a new tab. Simeon Griggs Go to Iframe Pane

SEO Pane Run yoast.js analysis on your front end, refreshing as you edit your Document, from inside a View Pane. Simeon Griggs Go to SEO Pane

Documents Pane Display the results of any GROQ Query inside a View Pane Go to Documents Pane

AWS S3 media browser Allows uploading, referencing and deleting video and audio files to S3 directly from your Sanity studio. Henrique Doro Go to AWS S3 media browser

Sanity Plugin HTML to Portable Text This plugin provides a custom input component which converts HTML into Portable Text on the fly. Hans Go to Sanity Plugin HTML to Portable Text

sanity-plugin-time-seconds Store playback times as a seconds integer, while allowing input in 00:00 format. Sean H Go to sanity-plugin-time-seconds

Icon Picker - has 5 likes Icon picker which let you select icons from a set of icon providers Christopher Af Bjur Go to Icon Picker

Netlify Deploy Status Badge Display Netlify's status badge in Sanity Studio and your site's recent deploys. Plus, trigger a new build if you want to! Dorell James Go to Netlify Deploy Status Badge

NextAuth Sanity NextAuth Adapter and Provider for Sanity Federico Minaya Go to NextAuth Sanity

sanity-plugin-computed-field A field based on other fields; memoization in your Sanity model. Field value is recomputed with the click of a button, using a GROQ query referencing the current document being edited, and a reducing function to produce the single value from the GROQ result. Sean H Go to sanity-plugin-computed-field

sanity-plugin-cloudinary Official (made by Sanity team) Access and reference images and videos from your Cloudinary account within the Sanity Studio. Rune Botten Go to sanity-plugin-cloudinary

sanity-algolia Official (made by Sanity team) Helpful code for automating indexing Sanity content in Algolia Rune Botten Go to sanity-algolia