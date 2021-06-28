Page 2 of 6

Media browser - has 29 likes
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.Go to Media browser
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.Go to Media browser
Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.Go to Content Calendar
React-based GROQ sandbox for Sanity projects.Go to Vision (GROQ playground)
Helper library to generate URLs for image transformationGo to Image URL
A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.Go to Content Graph View
Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.Go to Asset source for Unsplash
The Sanity Desk Tool Pane with Super PowersGo to SUPER Pane
Javascript client for Sanity APIsGo to JavaScript API client
PHP library for the Sanity APIGo to PHP API client
API client for Rust projects (under development)Go to Rust API client
A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and moreGo to .NET LINQ API client
API client for Go projects (under development)
Sanity integration for VueJSGo to Vue API client
Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.Go to Portable Text to React
A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.Go to Portable Text to Vue
Render an array of block text from Sanity to HTML.Go to Portable Text to HTML
Portable Text for HyperscriptGo to Portable Text to Hyperscript
Render sanity.io Portable Text to HTML with Clojure
Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.Go to PortableText to Svelte
Syntax highlighted editor for code.Go to Code Input
Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.Go to Color-input
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.Go to Markdown input
URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with open graph information.Go to URL Metadata Input
Use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.Go to Leaflet.js map input
Pick from a list of predefined color swatches.Go to Color list input
Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using MapboxGo to Mapbox
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
Get hold of those animated GIFs right inside Sanity StudioGo to Asset source for Giphy
Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity StudioGo to Asset source for Cloudinary
Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.Go to Asset source for Unsplash
Allow editors to generate images on the fly inside of Sanity 🔥Go to OG Image generator asset source
Get a photo of a person that doesn't exist. Powered by AI.Go to Asset source for AI generated portrait photos
Generate a sample of random fiona shapes that you can use for placeholders.Go to Asset source for Fiona placeholders
Send the contents of a Portable Text field to MonkeyLearn's API to extract insights with the power of Machine Learning!Go to MonkeyLearn Pane
Machine translations from Google Translate directly in your Sanity StudioGo to Google Translate
A studio tool to send and retrieve translated documents from Transifex!Go to Transifex Plugin
For using Branch.io with Sanity contentGo to sanity-plugin-branch-link
Curated List of GROQ Filters.Go to sanity-groq-filter
Display any URL in a View Pane, along with helpful buttons to Copy the URL or open in a new tab.Go to Iframe Pane
Run yoast.js analysis on your front end, refreshing as you edit your Document, from inside a View Pane.Go to SEO Pane
Display the results of any GROQ Query inside a View PaneGo to Documents Pane
Allows uploading, referencing and deleting video and audio files to S3 directly from your Sanity studio.Go to AWS S3 media browser
This plugin provides a custom input component which converts HTML into Portable Text on the fly.Go to Sanity Plugin HTML to Portable Text
Store playback times as a seconds integer, while allowing input in 00:00 format.Go to sanity-plugin-time-seconds
Icon picker which let you select icons from a set of icon providersGo to Icon Picker
Display Netlify's status badge in Sanity Studio and your site's recent deploys. Plus, trigger a new build if you want to!Go to Netlify Deploy Status Badge
NextAuth Adapter and Provider for SanityGo to NextAuth Sanity
A field based on other fields; memoization in your Sanity model. Field value is recomputed with the click of a button, using a GROQ query referencing the current document being edited, and a reducing function to produce the single value from the GROQ result.Go to sanity-plugin-computed-field
Access and reference images and videos from your Cloudinary account within the Sanity Studio.Go to sanity-plugin-cloudinary
Helpful code for automating indexing Sanity content in AlgoliaGo to sanity-algolia
Editor friendly slug fields for your Sanity.io studioGo to Better slug input
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init