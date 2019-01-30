Page 8 of 8

Scheduled Publishing
Schedule your content for future publication and organize upcoming releases – no custom tasks or serverless functions required!Go to Scheduled Publishing
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.Go to Media browser
React-based GROQ sandbox for Sanity projects.Go to Vision (GROQ playground)
Helper library to generate URLs for image transformationGo to Image URL
A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.Go to Content Graph View
Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.Go to Asset source for Unsplash
The Sanity Desk Tool Pane with Super PowersGo to SUPER Pane
Javascript client for Sanity APIsGo to JavaScript API client
PHP library for the Sanity APIGo to PHP API client
API client for Rust projects (under development)Go to Rust API client
A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and moreGo to .NET LINQ API client
API client for Go projects (under development)
Sanity integration for VueJSGo to Vue API client
Render PortableText content in ReactGo to PortableText to React
A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.Go to Portable Text to Vue
Render an array of block text from Sanity to HTML.Go to Portable Text to HTML
Portable Text for HyperscriptGo to Portable Text to Hyperscript
Render sanity.io Portable Text to HTML with Clojure
Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.Go to PortableText to Svelte
Syntax highlighted editor for code.Go to Code Input
Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.Go to Color-input
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.Go to Markdown input dashboard
URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with open graph information.Go to URL Metadata Input
Use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.Go to Leaflet.js map input
Pick from a list of predefined color swatches.Go to Color list input
Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using MapboxGo to Mapbox
Get hold of those animated GIFs right inside Sanity StudioGo to Asset source for Giphy
Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity StudioGo to Asset source for Cloudinary
Allow editors to generate images on the fly inside of Sanity 🔥Go to OG Image generator asset source
Generate a sample of random fiona shapes that you can use for placeholders.Go to Asset source for Fiona placeholders
This package liberates Contentful spaces, creating Sanity projects and schemas as it goes.Go to Contentful to Sanity
Declare a Sanity schema using GraphQL SDL syntaxGo to GraphQL Schema
Adds support for GROQ filters in search queries in Sanity, so you can search for text [<filter>] or text (<filter>).Go to sanity-plugin-search-groq-filter
Basic table supportGo to Table
Run a Winamp port in your studio!Go to Webamp
Add support for data table inputGo to Datatable
Use the LaTex format to describe math and other complicated typography.Go to LaTex input
Replace default spinners with NYANCAT SPINNERS OMG!!Go to Nyan cat spinner
Podcast plugin for Sanity that creates schemas for podcasts and episodes with necessary iTunes data. Make as many podcasts with as many episodes as you want.Go to Podcast content schema
This plugin install schemas for hosting content for Timeline.js.Go to sanity-plugin-timelinejs
A special slider inputGo to sanity-plugin-unicorn-slider