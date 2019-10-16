Page 9 of 10

Skip to content

Plugins and tools for Sanity

Must-haves

Scheduled Publishing

Featured
Official

Schedule your content for future publication and organize upcoming releases – no custom tasks or serverless functions required!

Media browser

Featured

A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.

Robin Pyon

Image URL

Official

Helper library to generate URLs for image transformation

The official Sanity toolkit for Next.js

Featured
Official

Toolkit for integrating content from Sanity, including previews, Studio embedding, webhook verification, and more

Content Graph View

Featured
Official

A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.

Clients & SDKs

PHP API client

Official

PHP library for the Sanity API

Espen Hovlandsdal

.NET LINQ API client

A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and more

Go API client

Official

API client for Go projects (under development)

Portable Text

Portable Text to Vue (Deprecated)

A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.

ʞunp ʇɹǝdnɹ

PortableText to Svelte

Official

Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.

Henrique Doro

Custom inputs

Code Input

Featured
Official

Syntax highlighted editor for code.

Bjørge Næss

Color-input

Official

Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.

Mux input

Featured

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Markdown input

Official

Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.

URL Metadata Input

Studio v2

URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with open graph information.

Espen Hovlandsdal

Mapbox

Studio v2

Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox

Asset sources

Mux input

Featured

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Asset source for Cloudinary

Featured
Studio v2

Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity Studio

Asset source for Unsplash

Featured
Official

Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.

Latest tools

Internationalization input

Studio v2

Cleaner UI for creating translatable documents as the translation is managed across multiple fields.

SEO tools

Featured
Studio v2

Bring SEO insights into Sanity.

Notes

Studio v2

Dashboard widget for the Sanity Studio which lets you write simple "post-it" notes.

Magnus Kolstad

Minesweeper

Studio v2

Dashboard widget for the Sanity Studio which gives you a minesweeper game.

Gatsby Cloud

Featured
Studio v2

Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Gatsby Cloud Preview instances/sites.

Document chart

Studio v2

Display a chart giving you a rough count of your various document types.

Cats widget

Official

Random cats for obvious reasons

Netlify Deploy

Official

Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Netlify builds.

Contentful to Sanity

Official

This package liberates Contentful spaces, creating Sanity projects and schemas as it goes.

GraphQL Schema

Studio v2

Declare a Sanity schema using GraphQL SDL syntax

Espen Hovlandsdal

sanity-plugin-search-groq-filter

Adds support for GROQ filters in search queries in Sanity, so you can search for text [<filter>] or text (<filter>).

Marius Lundgård

Table

Studio v2

Basic table support

ʞunp ʇɹǝdnɹ

Webamp

Studio v2

Run a Winamp port in your studio!

Knut Melvær
Page 9 of 10
Get started with Sanity