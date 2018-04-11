JavaScript API client

@sanity/client

Javascript client for Sanity. Works in node.js and modern browsers (older browsers needs a Promise polyfill).

Requirements

Sanity Client requires the JavaScript runtime to have a global ES6-compliant Promise available. If your runtime environment doesn't provide a spec compliant Promise implementation, we recommend using native-promise-only, es6-promise or another spec-compliant implementation. See this article for more information.

Installation

The client can be installed from npm:

npm install --save @sanity/client

API

const sanityClient = require ( '@sanity/client' ) const client = sanityClient ( { projectId : 'your-project-id' , dataset : 'bikeshop' , token : 'sanity-auth-token' , useCdn : true } )

const client = sanityClient(options)

Initializes a new Sanity Client. Required options are projectId and dataset .

Performing queries

const query = '*[_type == "bike" && seats >= $minSeats] {name, seats}' const params = { minSeats : 2 } client . fetch ( query , params ) . then ( bikes => { console . log ( 'Bikes with more than one seat:' ) bikes . forEach ( bike => { console . log ( ` ${ bike . name } ( ${ bike . seats } seats) ` ) } ) } )

client.fetch(query, params = {})

Perform a query using the given parameters (if any).

Listening to queries

const query = '*[_type == "comment" && authorId != $ownerId]' const params = { ownerId : 'bikeOwnerUserId' } const subscription = client . listen ( query , params ) . subscribe ( update => { const comment = update . result console . log ( ` ${ comment . author } commented: ${ comment . text } ` ) } ) subscription . unsubscribe ( )

client.listen(query, params = {}, options = {includeResult: true})

Open a query that listens for updates on matched documents, using the given parameters (if any). The return value is an RxJS Observable. When calling .subscribe() on the returned observable, a subscription is returned, and this can be used to unsubscribe from the query later on by calling subscription.unsubscribe()

The update events which are emitted always contain mutation , which is an object containing the mutation which triggered the document to appear as part of the query.

By default, the emitted update event will also contain a result property, which contains the document with the mutation applied to it. In case of a delete mutation, this property will not be present, however. You can also tell the client not to return the document (to save bandwidth, or in cases where the mutation or the document ID is the only relevant factor) by setting the includeResult property to false in the options.

Likewise, you can also have the client return the document before the mutation was applied, by setting includePreviousRevision to true in the options, which will include a previous property in each emitted object.

Fetch a single document

This will fetch a document from the DOC endpoint. Should be used sparingly and performing a query is usually a better option.

client . getDocument ( 'bike-123' ) . then ( bike => { console . log ( ` ${ bike . name } ( ${ bike . seats } seats) ` ) } )

Fetch multiple documents in one go

This will fetch multiple documents in one request from the DOC endpoint. Should be used sparingly and performing a query is usually a better option.

client . getDocuments ( [ 'bike123' , 'bike345' ] ) . then ( ( [ bike123 , bike345 ] ) => { console . log ( ` Bike 123: ${ bike123 . name } ( ${ bike123 . seats } seats) ` ) console . log ( ` Bike 345: ${ bike345 . name } ( ${ bike345 . seats } seats) ` ) } )

Note: Unlike in the HTTP API, the order/position of documents is preserved based on the original array of IDs. If a any of the documents are missing, they will be replaced by a null entry in the returned array:

const ids = [ 'bike123' , 'nonexistent-document' , 'bike345' ] client . getDocuments ( ids ) . then ( docs => { } )

Creating documents

const doc = { _type : 'bike' , name : 'Sanity Tandem Extraordinaire' , seats : 2 } client . create ( doc ) . then ( res => { console . log ( ` Bike was created, document ID is ${ res . _id } ` ) } )

client.create(doc)

Create a document. Argument is a plain JS object representing the document. It must contain a _type attribute. It may contain an _id . If an ID is not specified, it will automatically be created.

Creating/replacing documents

const doc = { _id : 'my-bike' , _type : 'bike' , name : 'Sanity Tandem Extraordinaire' , seats : 2 } client . createOrReplace ( doc ) . then ( res => { console . log ( ` Bike was created, document ID is ${ res . _id } ` ) } )

client.createOrReplace(doc)

If you are not sure whether or not a document exists but want to overwrite it if it does, you can use the createOrReplace() method. When using this method, the document must contain an _id attribute.

Creating if not already present

const doc = { _id : 'my-bike' , _type : 'bike' , name : 'Sanity Tandem Extraordinaire' , seats : 2 } client . createIfNotExists ( doc ) . then ( res => { console . log ( 'Bike was created (or was already present)' ) } )

client.createIfNotExists(doc)

If you want to create a document if it does not already exist, but fall back without error if it does, you can use the createIfNotExists() method. When using this method, the document must contain an _id attribute.

Patch/update a document

client . patch ( 'bike-123' ) . set ( { inStock : false } ) . inc ( { numSold : 1 } ) . commit ( ) . then ( updatedBike => { console . log ( 'Hurray, the bike is updated! New document:' ) console . log ( updatedBike ) } ) . catch ( err => { console . error ( 'Oh no, the update failed: ' , err . message ) } )

Modify a document. patch takes a document ID. set merges the partialDoc with the stored document. inc increments the given field with the given numeric value. commit executes the given patch . Returns the updated object.

Setting a field only if not already present

client . patch ( 'bike-123' ) . setIfMissing ( { title : 'Untitled bike' } ) . commit ( )

Removing/unsetting fields

client . patch ( 'bike-123' ) . unset ( [ 'title' , 'price' ] ) . commit ( )

Incrementing/decrementing numbers

client . patch ( 'bike-123' ) . inc ( { price : 88 , numSales : 1 } ) . dec ( { inStock : 1 } ) . commit ( )

Patch a document only if revision matches

You can use the ifRevisionId(rev) method to specify that you only want the patch to be applied if the stored document matches a given revision.

client . patch ( 'bike-123' ) . ifRevisionId ( 'previously-known-revision' ) . set ( { title : 'Little Red Tricycle' } ) . commit ( )

Adding elements to an array

The patch operation insert takes a location ( before , after or replace ), a path selector and an array of elements to insert.

const { nanoid } = require ( 'nanoid' ) client . patch ( 'bike-123' ) . setIfMissing ( { reviews : [ ] } ) . insert ( 'after' , 'reviews[-1]' , [ { _key : nanoid ( ) , title : 'Great bike!' , stars : 5 } ] ) . commit ( )

Appending/prepending elements to an array

The operations of appending and prepending to an array are so common that they have been given their own methods for better readability:

const { nanoid } = require ( 'nanoid' ) client . patch ( 'bike-123' ) . setIfMissing ( { reviews : [ ] } ) . append ( 'reviews' , [ { _key : nanoid ( ) , title : 'Great bike!' , stars : 5 } ] ) . commit ( )

Deleting an element from an array

Each entry in the unset array can be either an attribute or a JSON path.

In this example, we remove the first review and the review with _key: 'abc123' from the bike.reviews array:

const reviewsToRemove = [ 'reviews[0]' , 'reviews[_key=="abc123"]' ] client . patch ( 'bike-123' ) . unset ( reviewsToRemove ) . commit ( )

Delete a document

client . delete ( 'bike-123' ) . then ( res => { console . log ( 'Bike deleted' ) } ) . catch ( err => { console . error ( 'Delete failed: ' , err . message ) } )

client.delete(docId)

Delete a document. Parameter is a document ID.

Multiple mutations in a transaction

const namePatch = client . patch ( 'bike-310' ) . set ( { name : 'A Bike To Go' } ) client . transaction ( ) . create ( { name : 'Sanity Tandem Extraordinaire' , seats : 2 } ) . delete ( 'bike-123' ) . patch ( namePatch ) . commit ( ) . then ( res => { console . log ( 'Whole lot of stuff just happened' ) } ) . catch ( err => { console . error ( 'Transaction failed: ' , err . message ) } )

client.transaction().create(doc).delete(docId).patch(patch).commit()

Create a transaction to perform chained mutations.

client . transaction ( ) . create ( { name : 'Sanity Tandem Extraordinaire' , seats : 2 } ) . patch ( 'bike-123' , p => p . set ( { inStock : false } ) ) . commit ( ) . then ( res => { console . log ( 'Bike created and a different bike is updated' ) } ) . catch ( err => { console . error ( 'Transaction failed: ' , err . message ) } )

client.transaction().create(doc).patch(docId, p => p.set(partialDoc)).commit()

A patch can be performed inline on a transaction .

Clientless patches & transactions

Transactions and patches can also be built outside the scope of a client:

const sanityClient = require ( '@sanity/client' ) const client = sanityClient ( { projectId : 'your-project-id' , dataset : 'bikeshop' } ) const patch = new sanityClient . Patch ( '<documentId>' ) client . mutate ( patch . inc ( { count : 1 } ) . unset ( [ 'visits' ] ) ) const transaction = new sanityClient . Transaction ( ) . create ( { _id : '123' , name : 'FooBike' } ) . delete ( 'someDocId' ) client . mutate ( transaction )

const patch = new sanityClient.Patch(docId)

const transaction = new sanityClient.Transaction()

An important note on this approach is that you cannot call commit() on transactions or patches instantiated this way, instead you have to pass them to client.mutate()

Uploading assets

Assets can be uploaded using the client.assets.upload(...) method.

client.asset.upload(type: 'file' | image', body: File | Blob | Buffer | NodeStream, options = {}): Promise<AssetDocument>

👉 Read more about assets in Sanity

Examples: Uploading assets from Node.js

client . assets . upload ( 'file' , fs . createReadStream ( 'myFile.txt' ) , { filename : 'myFile.txt' } ) . then ( document => { console . log ( 'The file was uploaded!' , document ) } ) . catch ( error => { console . error ( 'Upload failed:' , error . message ) } )

client . assets . upload ( 'image' , fs . createReadStream ( 'myImage.jpg' ) , { filename : 'myImage.jpg' } ) . then ( document => { console . log ( 'The image was uploaded!' , document ) } ) . catch ( error => { console . error ( 'Upload failed:' , error . message ) } )

Examples: Uploading assets from the Browser

const file = new File ( [ 'foo' ] , 'foo.txt' , { type : 'text/plain' } ) client . assets . upload ( 'file' , file ) . then ( document => { console . log ( 'The file was uploaded!' , document ) } ) . catch ( error => { console . error ( 'Upload failed:' , error . message ) } )

const canvas = document . getElementById ( 'someCanvas' ) const ctx = canvas . getContext ( '2d' ) ctx . fillStyle = '#f85040' ctx . fillRect ( 0 , 0 , 50 , 50 ) ctx . fillStyle = '#fff' ctx . font = '10px monospace' ctx . fillText ( 'Sanity' , 8 , 30 ) canvas . toBlob ( uploadImageBlob , 'image/png' ) function uploadImageBlob ( blob ) { client . assets . upload ( 'image' , blob , { contentType : 'image/png' , filename : 'someText.png' } ) . then ( document => { console . log ( 'The image was uploaded!' , document ) } ) . catch ( error => { console . error ( 'Upload failed:' , error . message ) } ) }

Examples: Specify image metadata to extract

client . assets . upload ( 'image' , someFile , { extract : [ 'palette' , 'location' ] } ) . then ( document => { console . log ( 'The file was uploaded!' , document ) } ) . catch ( error => { console . error ( 'Upload failed:' , error . message ) } )

Deleting an asset

Deleting an asset document will also trigger deletion of the actual asset.

client.delete(id: string): Promise

client . delete ( 'image-abc123_someAssetId-500x500-png' ) . then ( result => { console . log ( 'deleted imageAsset' , result ) } )

Get client configuration

const config = client . config ( ) console . log ( config . dataset )

client.config()

Get client configuration.

Set client configuration

client . config ( { dataset : 'newDataset' } )

client.config(options)