JavaScript API client
Javascript client for Sanity APIs
@sanity/client
Javascript client for Sanity. Works in node.js and modern browsers (older browsers needs a Promise polyfill).
Requirements
Sanity Client requires the JavaScript runtime to have a global ES6-compliant
Promise available. If your runtime environment doesn't provide a spec compliant
Promise implementation, we recommend using native-promise-only, es6-promise or another spec-compliant implementation. See this article for more information.
Installation
The client can be installed from npm:
npm install --save @sanity/client
API
const sanityClient = require('@sanity/client')
const client = sanityClient({
projectId: 'your-project-id',
dataset: 'bikeshop',
token: 'sanity-auth-token', // or leave blank to be anonymous user
useCdn: true // `false` if you want to ensure fresh data
})
const client = sanityClient(options)
Initializes a new Sanity Client. Required options are
projectId and
dataset.
Performing queries
const query = '*[_type == "bike" && seats >= $minSeats] {name, seats}'
const params = {minSeats: 2}
client.fetch(query, params).then(bikes => {
console.log('Bikes with more than one seat:')
bikes.forEach(bike => {
console.log(`${bike.name} (${bike.seats} seats)`)
})
})
client.fetch(query, params = {})
Perform a query using the given parameters (if any).
Listening to queries
const query = '*[_type == "comment" && authorId != $ownerId]'
const params = {ownerId: 'bikeOwnerUserId'}
const subscription = client.listen(query, params)
.subscribe(update => {
const comment = update.result
console.log(`${comment.author} commented: ${comment.text}`)
})
// to unsubscribe later on
subscription.unsubscribe()
client.listen(query, params = {}, options = {includeResult: true})
Open a query that listens for updates on matched documents, using the given parameters (if any). The return value is an RxJS Observable. When calling
.subscribe() on the returned observable, a subscription is returned, and this can be used to unsubscribe from the query later on by calling
subscription.unsubscribe()
The update events which are emitted always contain
mutation, which is an object containing the mutation which triggered the document to appear as part of the query.
By default, the emitted update event will also contain a
result property, which contains the document with the mutation applied to it. In case of a delete mutation, this property will not be present, however. You can also tell the client not to return the document (to save bandwidth, or in cases where the mutation or the document ID is the only relevant factor) by setting the
includeResult property to
false in the options.
Likewise, you can also have the client return the document before the mutation was applied, by setting
includePreviousRevision to
true in the options, which will include a
previous property in each emitted object.
Fetch a single document
This will fetch a document from the DOC endpoint. Should be used sparingly and performing a query is usually a better option.
client.getDocument('bike-123').then(bike => {
console.log(`${bike.name} (${bike.seats} seats)`)
})
Fetch multiple documents in one go
This will fetch multiple documents in one request from the DOC endpoint. Should be used sparingly and performing a query is usually a better option.
client.getDocuments(['bike123', 'bike345']).then(([bike123, bike345]) => {
console.log(`Bike 123: ${bike123.name} (${bike123.seats} seats)`)
console.log(`Bike 345: ${bike345.name} (${bike345.seats} seats)`)
})
Note: Unlike in the HTTP API, the order/position of documents is preserved based on the original array of IDs. If a any of the documents are missing, they will be replaced by a
null entry in the returned array:
const ids = ['bike123', 'nonexistent-document', 'bike345']
client.getDocuments(ids).then(docs => {
// the docs array will be:
// [{_id: 'bike123', ...}, null, {_id: 'bike345', ...}]
})
Creating documents
const doc = {
_type: 'bike',
name: 'Sanity Tandem Extraordinaire',
seats: 2
}
client.create(doc).then(res => {
console.log(`Bike was created, document ID is ${res._id}`)
})
client.create(doc)
Create a document. Argument is a plain JS object representing the document. It must contain a
_type attribute. It may contain an
_id. If an ID is not specified, it will automatically be created.
Creating/replacing documents
const doc = {
_id: 'my-bike',
_type: 'bike',
name: 'Sanity Tandem Extraordinaire',
seats: 2
}
client.createOrReplace(doc).then(res => {
console.log(`Bike was created, document ID is ${res._id}`)
})
client.createOrReplace(doc)
If you are not sure whether or not a document exists but want to overwrite it if it does, you can use the
createOrReplace() method. When using this method, the document must contain an
_id attribute.
Creating if not already present
const doc = {
_id: 'my-bike',
_type: 'bike',
name: 'Sanity Tandem Extraordinaire',
seats: 2
}
client.createIfNotExists(doc).then(res => {
console.log('Bike was created (or was already present)')
})
client.createIfNotExists(doc)
If you want to create a document if it does not already exist, but fall back without error if it does, you can use the
createIfNotExists() method. When using this method, the document must contain an
_id attribute.
Patch/update a document
client
.patch('bike-123') // Document ID to patch
.set({inStock: false}) // Shallow merge
.inc({numSold: 1}) // Increment field by count
.commit() // Perform the patch and return a promise
.then(updatedBike => {
console.log('Hurray, the bike is updated! New document:')
console.log(updatedBike)
})
.catch(err => {
console.error('Oh no, the update failed: ', err.message)
})
Modify a document.
patch takes a document ID.
set merges the partialDoc with the stored document.
inc increments the given field with the given numeric value.
commit executes the given
patch. Returns the updated object.
Setting a field only if not already present
client
.patch('bike-123')
.setIfMissing({title: 'Untitled bike'})
.commit()
Removing/unsetting fields
client
.patch('bike-123')
.unset(['title', 'price'])
.commit()
Incrementing/decrementing numbers
client
.patch('bike-123')
.inc({price: 88, numSales: 1}) // Increment `price` by 88, `numSales` by 1
.dec({inStock: 1}) // Decrement `inStock` by 1
.commit()
Patch a document only if revision matches
You can use the
ifRevisionId(rev) method to specify that you only want the patch to be applied if the stored document matches a given revision.
client
.patch('bike-123')
.ifRevisionId('previously-known-revision')
.set({title: 'Little Red Tricycle'})
.commit()
Adding elements to an array
The patch operation
insert takes a location (
before,
after or
replace), a path selector and an array of elements to insert.
const {nanoid} = require('nanoid')
client
.patch('bike-123')
// Ensure that the `reviews` arrays exists before attempting to add items to it
.setIfMissing({reviews: []})
// Add the items after the last item in the array (append)
.insert('after', 'reviews[-1]', [
// Add a `_key` unique within the array to ensure it can be addressed uniquely
// in a real-time collaboration context
{_key: nanoid(), title: 'Great bike!', stars: 5}
])
.commit()
Appending/prepending elements to an array
The operations of appending and prepending to an array are so common that they have been given their own methods for better readability:
const {nanoid} = require('nanoid')
client
.patch('bike-123')
.setIfMissing({reviews: []})
.append('reviews', [
{_key: nanoid(), title: 'Great bike!', stars: 5}
])
.commit()
Deleting an element from an array
Each entry in the
unset array can be either an attribute or a JSON path.
In this example, we remove the first review and the review with
_key: 'abc123' from the
bike.reviews array:
const reviewsToRemove = ['reviews[0]', 'reviews[_key=="abc123"]']
client
.patch('bike-123')
.unset(reviewsToRemove)
.commit()
Delete a document
client.delete('bike-123')
.then(res => {
console.log('Bike deleted')
})
.catch(err => {
console.error('Delete failed: ', err.message)
})
client.delete(docId)
Delete a document. Parameter is a document ID.
Multiple mutations in a transaction
const namePatch = client
.patch('bike-310')
.set({name: 'A Bike To Go'})
client
.transaction()
.create({name: 'Sanity Tandem Extraordinaire', seats: 2})
.delete('bike-123')
.patch(namePatch)
.commit()
.then(res => {
console.log('Whole lot of stuff just happened')
})
.catch(err => {
console.error('Transaction failed: ', err.message)
})
client.transaction().create(doc).delete(docId).patch(patch).commit()
Create a transaction to perform chained mutations.
client
.transaction()
.create({name: 'Sanity Tandem Extraordinaire', seats: 2})
.patch('bike-123', p => p.set({inStock: false}))
.commit()
.then(res => {
console.log('Bike created and a different bike is updated')
})
.catch(err => {
console.error('Transaction failed: ', err.message)
})
client.transaction().create(doc).patch(docId, p => p.set(partialDoc)).commit()
A
patch can be performed inline on a
transaction.
Clientless patches & transactions
Transactions and patches can also be built outside the scope of a client:
const sanityClient = require('@sanity/client')
const client = sanityClient({
projectId: 'your-project-id',
dataset: 'bikeshop'
})
// Patches:
const patch = new sanityClient.Patch('<documentId>')
client.mutate(patch.inc({count: 1}).unset(['visits']))
// Transactions:
const transaction = new sanityClient.Transaction()
.create({_id: '123', name: 'FooBike'})
.delete('someDocId')
client.mutate(transaction)
const patch = new sanityClient.Patch(docId)
const transaction = new sanityClient.Transaction()
An important note on this approach is that you cannot call
commit() on transactions or patches instantiated this way, instead you have to pass them to
client.mutate()
Uploading assets
Assets can be uploaded using the
client.assets.upload(...) method.
client.asset.upload(type: 'file' | image', body: File | Blob | Buffer | NodeStream, options = {}): Promise<AssetDocument>
👉 Read more about assets in Sanity
Examples: Uploading assets from Node.js
// Upload a file from the file system
client.assets
.upload('file', fs.createReadStream('myFile.txt'), {filename: 'myFile.txt'})
.then(document => {
console.log('The file was uploaded!', document)
})
.catch(error => {
console.error('Upload failed:', error.message)
})
// Upload an image file from the file system
client.assets
.upload('image', fs.createReadStream('myImage.jpg'), {filename: 'myImage.jpg'})
.then(document => {
console.log('The image was uploaded!', document)
})
.catch(error => {
console.error('Upload failed:', error.message)
})
Examples: Uploading assets from the Browser
// Create a file with "foo" as its content
const file = new File(['foo'], 'foo.txt', {type: 'text/plain'})
// Upload it
client.assets
.upload('file', file)
.then(document => {
console.log('The file was uploaded!', document)
})
.catch(error => {
console.error('Upload failed:', error.message)
})
// Draw something on a canvas and upload as image
const canvas = document.getElementById('someCanvas')
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')
ctx.fillStyle = '#f85040'
ctx.fillRect(0, 0, 50, 50)
ctx.fillStyle = '#fff'
ctx.font = '10px monospace'
ctx.fillText('Sanity', 8, 30)
canvas.toBlob(uploadImageBlob, 'image/png')
function uploadImageBlob(blob) {
client.assets
.upload('image', blob, {contentType: 'image/png', filename: 'someText.png'})
.then(document => {
console.log('The image was uploaded!', document)
})
.catch(error => {
console.error('Upload failed:', error.message)
})
}
Examples: Specify image metadata to extract
// Extract palette of colors as well as GPS location from exif
client.assets
.upload('image', someFile, {extract: ['palette', 'location']})
.then(document => {
console.log('The file was uploaded!', document)
})
.catch(error => {
console.error('Upload failed:', error.message)
})
Deleting an asset
Deleting an asset document will also trigger deletion of the actual asset.
client.delete(id: string): Promise
client.delete('image-abc123_someAssetId-500x500-png')
.then(result => {
console.log('deleted imageAsset', result)
})
Get client configuration
const config = client.config()
console.log(config.dataset)
client.config()
Get client configuration.
Set client configuration
client.config({dataset: 'newDataset'})
client.config(options)
Set client configuration. Required options are
projectId and
dataset.