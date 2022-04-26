For full documentation, visit sanitytaxonomymanager.com.

Adds two document types to your Sanity schema which are used to generate SKOS compliant concepts and taxonomies: skosConcept and skosConceptScheme

and Includes reference filter helpers to allow you to easily include a specific taxonomy, or particular branch of a taxonomy in your Sanity documents

Encourages taxonomy and thesaurus design best practices by enforcing disjunction between Broader and Related relationships and disjunction between Preferred and Alternate/Hidden labels

Standards compliant architecture means that taxonomy terms and structures can be migrated to standards compliant standalone tools when you need higher level taxonomy and knowledge graph support.

Compatible with Sanity Studio v5 and v6 (React 19).

In your Sanity project folder, run:

npm install sanity-plugin-taxonomy-manager # or pnpm add sanity-plugin-taxonomy-manager # or yarn add sanity-plugin-taxonomy-manager

Add the plugin to your project configuration to add the Taxonomy Manager Tool to your studio workspace.

// sanity.config.js import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { structureTool } from 'sanity/structure' import { taxonomyManager } from 'sanity-plugin-taxonomy-manager' import { schemaTypes } from './schemas' export default defineConfig ({ name : 'default' , title : 'Sanity Studio' , projectId : '<projectId>' , dataset : 'production' , plugins : [ structureTool (), // Include the taxonomy manager plugin taxonomyManager ({ // Optional: Set a Base URI to use for new concepts & concept schemes baseUri : 'https://example.com/' , // Optional: Use `customConceptFields` and `customSchemeFields` keys to add custom fields to Concept or Concept Scheme document types customConceptFields : [ { name : 'sameAs' , title : 'Same As' , type : 'url' , description : 'Specify a fully qualified IRI that identifies the same concept in another vocabulary' , }, ], }), ], schema : { types : schemaTypes , }, })

The plugin adds skosConcept and skosConceptScheme document types to your studio. Use a filter on documentTypeListItems in the desk tool configuration to exclude taxonomy manager document types from your main document view.

// sanity.config.js import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { structureTool } from 'sanity/structure' import { taxonomyManager } from 'sanity-plugin-taxonomy-manager' import { schemaTypes } from './schemas' export default defineConfig ({ name : 'default' , title : 'Sanity Studio' , projectId : '<projectId>' , dataset : 'production' , plugins : [ structureTool ({ structure : ( S ) => S . list () . title ( 'Content' ) . items ([ ... S . documentTypeListItems (). filter ( ( listItem ) => ! [ 'skosConcept' , 'skosConceptScheme' ]. includes ( listItem . getId ()) ), ]), }), taxonomyManager (), ], schema : { types : schemaTypes , }, })

This repo bundles a dev Studio as a workspace member ( studio/ ). Run it and open the Taxonomy tool:

pnpm dev

See the development docs for details on plugin design intent, architecture, and functional composition.

MIT © Andy Fitzgerald See LICENSE