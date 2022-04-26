Sanity Plugin Taxonomy Manager

Create and manage SKOS compliant taxonomies, thesauri, and classification schemes in Sanity Studio.

Taxonomies are crucial tools for organization and interoperability between and across data sets. Taxonomy Manager provides a way for content authors to create, use, and maintain standards compliant taxonomies in Sanity Studio.

The Taxonomy Manager document schema is based on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) Simple Knowledge Organization Scheme (SKOS) recommendation. Concept and concept scheme editor tools include standard SKOS properties, brief hints for creating consistent concepts and vocabularies, and validation functions for preventing consistency errors.

SKOS Broader and Related Concepts

The concept editor includes filtering and validation to help you create consistent SKOS vocabularies. Adding the same concept to Broader and Related fields is not allowed, and the editor validates disjunction of Related concepts with Broader Transitive up to five hierarchical levels in either direction.

Preferred, Alternative, and Hidden Labels

Preferred Labels are validated for uniqueness across concepts, and Preferred, Alternative, and Hidden are validated to prevent duplicates and overlap.

Scope Notes, Definition, and Examples

Standard optional SKOS documentation fields are included by default.

Support for Single or Multiple Taxonomy Schemes (or none)

For cases where more than one taxonomy is needed, multiple SKOS Concept Schemes are supported. Schemes can be used to configure filtered views of concepts in Sanity Structure Builder, and will provide for additional filtering and view options in future versions of Taxonomy Manager.

Features

Installation

Install using the Sanity CLI.

$ sanity install taxonomy-manager

Configuration

Configure your concept namespace in <your-studio-folder>/config/taxonomy-manager.json :

{ "namespace" : "http://example.com/" }

This namespace defines the base URI for your concepts and concept schemes. The W3C recommends the use of HTTP URIs when minting concept URIs since they are resolvable to representations that can be accessed using standard Web technologies. For more information about URIs on the Semantic Web, see Cool URIs for the Semantic Web and Best Practice Recipes for Publishing RDF Vocabularies.

You can use Structure Builder to create a separate area for your taxonomy tools.

const hiddenDocTypes = ( listItem ) => ! [ 'skosConcept' , 'skosConceptScheme' ] . includes ( listItem . getId ( ) ) export default ( ) => S . divider ( ) , S . documentTypeListItem ( "skosConcept" ) . title ( "Concepts" ) , S . documentTypeListItem ( "skosConceptScheme" ) . title ( "Taxonomy Schemes" ) , S . divider ( ) ,

Usage

Set your taxonomy bases IRI in the namespace field of the configuration file. Create a Concept Scheme to group related concepts (optional) Create and describe Concepts. All fields except PrefLabel are optional, and are to be used as best fits the needs of your information modeling task.

All Concept fields map to elements of the machine readable data model described in the W3C SKOS Recommendation. Tag resources with concepts and then integrate into search indexing, navigation, and semantic web services. 👉 Examples to come!

The Simple Knowledge Organization System (SKOS) is a common data model for sharing and linking knowledge organization systems via the Web. Many knowledge organization systems, such as thesauri, taxonomies, classification schemes and subject heading systems, share a similar structure, and are used in similar applications. SKOS captures much of this similarity and makes it explicit, to enable data and technology sharing across diverse applications. The SKOS data model provides a standard, low-cost migration path for porting existing knowledge organization systems to the Semantic Web. SKOS also provides a lightweight, intuitive language for developing and sharing new knowledge organization systems. It may be used on its own, or in combination with formal knowledge representation languages such as the Web Ontology language (OWL).

To Do

[ ] Move document level validation to individual fields

[ ] Add extended disjunction validation for broaderTransitive/Related concepts

[ ] Add language and country tags to support internationalization, adjust PrefLabel uniqueness rules

[ ] Create taxonomy tree view custom input template for skosConceptScheme

[ ] Add implementation examples for single and multiple hierarchical schemes, faceted classification, and thesauri

[ ] Add "Export as Turtle File" to skosConceptScheme type

type [ ] Add functionality to import from .csv and/or .ttl

License

MIT © Andy Fitzgerald See LICENSE