Page 7 of 7

Must-haves

Scheduled Publishing
11

Featured
Official
v3 Ready

Schedule your content for future publication and organize upcoming releases – no custom tasks or serverless functions required!

Media browser
47

Featured
v3 Ready

A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.

Robin Pyon

Image URL
12

Official

Helper library to generate URLs for image transformation

Content Graph View
7

Featured
Official
v3 Ready

A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.

Asset source for Unsplash
14

Featured
Official
v3 Ready

Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.

SUPER Pane
32

The Sanity Desk Tool Pane with Super Powers

Rico Kahler

Clients & SDKs

PHP API client

Official

PHP library for the Sanity API

Espen Hovlandsdal

.NET LINQ API client

A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and more

Go API client

Official

API client for Go projects (under development)

github.com

Portable Text

PortableText to React
7

Official

Render PortableText content in React

Espen Hovlandsdal

Portable Text to Vue

A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.

ʞunp ʇɹǝdnɹ

PortableText to Svelte

Official

Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.

Henrique Doro

Custom inputs

Code Input
9

Featured
Official
v3 Ready

Syntax highlighted editor for code.

Bjørge Næss

Color-input

Official
v3 Ready

Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.

Mux input

Featured
v3 Ready

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Markdown input
7

Official
v3 Ready

Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.

URL Metadata Input

URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with open graph information.

Espen Hovlandsdal

Color list input
9

Pick from a list of predefined color swatches.

Kim Björkman

Mapbox

Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox

Asset sources

Latest tools

Webamp

Run a Winamp port in your studio!

Knut Melvær

LaTex input

Official
v3 Ready

Use the LaTex format to describe math and other complicated typography.

Podcast content schema

Podcast plugin for Sanity that creates schemas for podcasts and episodes with necessary iTunes data. Make as many podcasts with as many episodes as you want.

Knut Melvær
