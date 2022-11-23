@sanity/table
Sometimes a table is what you need. But do consider a more structured approach first!
Sanity Table Plugin
This is a Sanity Studio v3 plugin. For the v2 version, please refer to the v2 repository.
This is a (triple) fork of the Sanity Plugin Table, migrated to Sanity Studio V3. Only the v3 version is maintained by Sanity.io.
Acknowledgements
Big thanks to the original contributors for their work!
- Original version: rdunk/sanity-plugin-table.
- Further improvements in fork MathisBullinger/sanity-plugin-another-table.
- Initial V3 port: bitfo/sanity-plugin-table
Disclaimer
Sometimes a table is just what you need. However, before using the Table plugin, consider if there are other ways to model your data that are:
- easier to edit and validate
- easier to query
Approaching your schemas in a more structured manner can often pay dividends down the line.
Install
Install using npm
$ npm --save @sanity/table
Usage
Add the plugin to your project configuration. Then use the type in your schemas
// sanity.config.ts
import { defineConfig } from 'sanity';
import { table } from '@sanity/table';
export default defineConfig({
name: 'default',
title: 'My Cool Project',
projectId: 'my-project-id',
dataset: 'production',
plugins: [
// Include the table plugin
table(),
],
schema: {
types: [
{
name: 'product',
title: 'Product',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
// Include the table as a field
// Giving it a semantic title
name: 'sizeChart',
title: 'Size Chart',
type: 'table',
},
],
},
],
},
});
License
MIT © ʞunp ʇɹǝdnɹ, Mathis Bullinger, Dave Lucia and Sanity.io
Develop & test
This plugin uses @sanity/plugin-kit with default configuration for build & watch scripts.
See Testing a plugin in Sanity Studio on how to run this plugin with hotreload in the studio.
Release new version
Run "CI & Release" workflow. Make sure to select the main branch and check "Release new version".
Semantic release will only release on configured branches, so it is safe to run release on any branch.
Studio Version
This plugin is available for Studio v3.What are studio versions and which do I choose?
npm i @sanity/table