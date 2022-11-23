Sanity Table Plugin

This is a Sanity Studio v3 plugin. For the v2 version, please refer to the v2 repository.

This is a (triple) fork of the Sanity Plugin Table, migrated to Sanity Studio V3. Only the v3 version is maintained by Sanity.io.

Acknowledgements

Big thanks to the original contributors for their work!

Original version: rdunk/sanity-plugin-table.

Further improvements in fork MathisBullinger/sanity-plugin-another-table.

Initial V3 port: bitfo/sanity-plugin-table

Disclaimer

Sometimes a table is just what you need. However, before using the Table plugin, consider if there are other ways to model your data that are:

easier to edit and validate

easier to query

Approaching your schemas in a more structured manner can often pay dividends down the line.

Install

Install using npm

$ npm --save @sanity/table

Usage

Add the plugin to your project configuration. Then use the type in your schemas

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' ; import { table } from '@sanity/table' ; export default defineConfig ( { name : 'default' , title : 'My Cool Project' , projectId : 'my-project-id' , dataset : 'production' , plugins : [ table ( ) , ] , schema : { types : [ { name : 'product' , title : 'Product' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'sizeChart' , title : 'Size Chart' , type : 'table' , } , ] , } , ] , } , } ) ;

License

MIT © ʞunp ʇɹǝdnɹ, Mathis Bullinger, Dave Lucia and Sanity.io

Develop & test

This plugin uses @sanity/plugin-kit with default configuration for build & watch scripts.

See Testing a plugin in Sanity Studio on how to run this plugin with hotreload in the studio.

Release new version

Run "CI & Release" workflow. Make sure to select the main branch and check "Release new version".

Semantic release will only release on configured branches, so it is safe to run release on any branch.