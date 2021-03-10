Page 3 of 6

Media browser - has 29 likes
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.Go to Media browser
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.Go to Media browser
Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.Go to Content Calendar
React-based GROQ sandbox for Sanity projects.Go to Vision (GROQ playground)
Helper library to generate URLs for image transformationGo to Image URL
A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.Go to Content Graph View
Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.Go to Asset source for Unsplash
The Sanity Desk Tool Pane with Super PowersGo to SUPER Pane
Javascript client for Sanity APIsGo to JavaScript API client
PHP library for the Sanity APIGo to PHP API client
API client for Rust projects (under development)Go to Rust API client
A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and moreGo to .NET LINQ API client
API client for Go projects (under development)
Sanity integration for VueJSGo to Vue API client
Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.Go to Portable Text to React
A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.Go to Portable Text to Vue
Render an array of block text from Sanity to HTML.Go to Portable Text to HTML
Portable Text for HyperscriptGo to Portable Text to Hyperscript
Render sanity.io Portable Text to HTML with Clojure
Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.Go to PortableText to Svelte
Syntax highlighted editor for code.Go to Code Input
Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.Go to Color-input
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.Go to Markdown input
URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with open graph information.Go to URL Metadata Input
Use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.Go to Leaflet.js map input
Pick from a list of predefined color swatches.Go to Color list input
Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using MapboxGo to Mapbox
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
Get hold of those animated GIFs right inside Sanity StudioGo to Asset source for Giphy
Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity StudioGo to Asset source for Cloudinary
Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.Go to Asset source for Unsplash
Allow editors to generate images on the fly inside of Sanity 🔥Go to OG Image generator asset source
Get a photo of a person that doesn't exist. Powered by AI.Go to Asset source for AI generated portrait photos
Generate a sample of random fiona shapes that you can use for placeholders.Go to Asset source for Fiona placeholders
Show your editors how their page will look on Google and major social platforms in your documents' view.Go to Sanity social and SEO document preview
Display inline notes in your schemasGo to Note Field
An easy way to render Portable Text block content in React applications.Go to React Portable Text
Schema and Component for editing Markdown in SanityGo to Markdown IDE
Simplify integration of NextJS and Sanity (with live preview)Go to next-sanity-extra
A dashboard widget for viewing top sellers from Snipcart. This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce sudo framework.Go to Snipcart Best Sellers
A dashboard widget for displaying recent orders from Snipcart. This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce sudo framework.Go to Snipcart Orders
An opinionated, enhanced Sanity.io plugin development experience.Go to Sanipack
Displays a basic output of currently available Parts, these have been retrieved using the 'sanity:debug' part. This information is displayed on the plugin's page with the raw data logged to the developer console for further examination.Go to Parts List
This is a tool for making partial migrations from one Sanity dataset or project to another. This can be useful if you only want to import particular documents and those they reference.Go to Sanity Graph Import
Order your Sanity documents via drag-and-drop.Go to Order Documents
View your recent Vercel deployments and manually trigger builds directly from your Sanity dashboard.Go to Vercel Dashboard Widget
Utility for using responsive images hosted on the Sanity.io CDN with the Next.js image component.Go to Next.js Sanity Image
The missing media library for Sanity. With support for filters per tag and extension. 🔥Go to Media Library
This plugin creates a custom tags input field for Sanity Studio. This custom input field allows users to type tags, select existing ones from the dropdown or create new ones. This is handy if you want to offer authors an experience of "type, hit Enter, repeat" for adding tags.Go to Autocomplete Tags
Writing Sanity Schema can get verbose and repetitive. Quick Fields is a helper function with sensible defaults to tidy up schema files.Go to Quick Fields Helper Function
Generate TypeScript types from your Sanity schemas. Also includes a simple and tiny (<1kB) TypeScript powered client. Built for Jamstack apps.Go to Sanity Codegen
The mobile preview plugin makes it possible to preview how a website looks on a mobile phone.Go to Mobile preview
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init