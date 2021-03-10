Page 3 of 6

Pricing update: Free users
Media browser
29

Featured

A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.

Robin Pyon

Content Calendar
12

Featured
Official

Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.

Image URL
6

Official

Helper library to generate URLs for image transformation

Content Graph View
6

Featured
Official

A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.

Asset source for Unsplash
10

Featured

Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.

SUPER Pane
22

The Sanity Desk Tool Pane with Super Powers

Rico Kahler

Clients & SDKs

PHP API client

Official

PHP library for the Sanity API

Espen Hovlandsdal

.NET LINQ API client

A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and more

Go API client

Official

API client for Go projects (under development)

github.com

Portable Text

Portable Text to React

Official

Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.

Portable Text to Vue

A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.

ʞunp ʇɹǝdnɹ

PortableText to Svelte

Official

Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.

Henrique Doro

Custom inputs

Code Input

Featured
Official

Syntax highlighted editor for code.

Bjørge Næss

Color-input

Official

Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.

Mux input

Featured

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Markdown input

Official

Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.

URL Metadata Input

URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with open graph information.

Espen Hovlandsdal

Mapbox

Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox

Asset sources

Latest tools

React Portable Text

An easy way to render Portable Text block content in React applications.

Corey Ward

Markdown IDE

Schema and Component for editing Markdown in Sanity

Atila Fassina

next-sanity-extra
5

Simplify integration of NextJS and Sanity (with live preview)

Christopher Fraser

Snipcart Best Sellers

A dashboard widget for viewing top sellers from Snipcart. This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce sudo framework.

Jacob Størdahl

Snipcart Orders

A dashboard widget for displaying recent orders from Snipcart. This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce sudo framework.

Jacob Størdahl

Sanipack

An opinionated, enhanced Sanity.io plugin development experience.

Espen Hovlandsdal

Parts List

Displays a basic output of currently available Parts, these have been retrieved using the 'sanity:debug' part. This information is displayed on the plugin's page with the raw data logged to the developer console for further examination.

Sanity Graph Import

This is a tool for making partial migrations from one Sanity dataset or project to another. This can be useful if you only want to import particular documents and those they reference.

Joseph Thomas

Vercel Dashboard Widget

View your recent Vercel deployments and manually trigger builds directly from your Sanity dashboard.

Robin Pyon

Next.js Sanity Image
6

Utility for using responsive images hosted on the Sanity.io CDN with the Next.js image component.

Lorenzo de Jong

Media Library

The missing media library for Sanity. With support for filters per tag and extension. 🔥

Autocomplete Tags

This plugin creates a custom tags input field for Sanity Studio. This custom input field allows users to type tags, select existing ones from the dropdown or create new ones. This is handy if you want to offer authors an experience of "type, hit Enter, repeat" for adding tags.

Art Rosnovsky

Quick Fields Helper Function

Writing Sanity Schema can get verbose and repetitive. Quick Fields is a helper function with sensible defaults to tidy up schema files.

Simeon Griggs

Sanity Codegen
16

Generate TypeScript types from your Sanity schemas. Also includes a simple and tiny (<1kB) TypeScript powered client. Built for Jamstack apps.

Rico Kahler

Mobile preview

The mobile preview plugin makes it possible to preview how a website looks on a mobile phone.

Jesper Paulsen
