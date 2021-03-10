Page 3 of 6

Go to Asset source for Unsplash

Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.

A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.

Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.

A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.

Go to Go API client

API client for Go projects (under development)

A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and more

Go to PortableText to Svelte

Portable Text for Clojure

Portable Text to Hyperscript

Go to Portable Text to HTML

Render an array of block text from Sanity to HTML.

Go to Portable Text to Vue

A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.

Go to Portable Text to React

Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.

Use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.

URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with open graph information.

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.

Go to Asset source for Fiona placeholders

Generate a sample of random fiona shapes that you can use for placeholders.

Get a photo of a person that doesn't exist. Powered by AI.

Get a photo of a person that doesn't exist. Powered by AI.

Allow editors to generate images on the fly inside of Sanity 🔥

Go to Asset source for Cloudinary

Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity Studio

Go to Asset source for Giphy

Get hold of those animated GIFs right inside Sanity Studio

Sanity social and SEO document preview Show your editors how their page will look on Google and major social platforms in your documents' view. Henrique Doro Go to Sanity social and SEO document preview

Note Field Display inline notes in your schemas Nick DiMatteo Go to Note Field

React Portable Text An easy way to render Portable Text block content in React applications. Corey Ward Go to React Portable Text

Markdown IDE Schema and Component for editing Markdown in Sanity Atila Fassina Go to Markdown IDE

next-sanity-extra - has 5 likes Simplify integration of NextJS and Sanity (with live preview) Christopher Fraser Go to next-sanity-extra

Snipcart Best Sellers A dashboard widget for viewing top sellers from Snipcart. This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce sudo framework. Jacob Størdahl Go to Snipcart Best Sellers

Snipcart Orders A dashboard widget for displaying recent orders from Snipcart. This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce sudo framework. Jacob Størdahl Go to Snipcart Orders

Sanipack An opinionated, enhanced Sanity.io plugin development experience. Espen Hovlandsdal Go to Sanipack

Parts List Displays a basic output of currently available Parts, these have been retrieved using the 'sanity:debug' part. This information is displayed on the plugin's page with the raw data logged to the developer console for further examination. Go to Parts List

Sanity Graph Import This is a tool for making partial migrations from one Sanity dataset or project to another. This can be useful if you only want to import particular documents and those they reference. Joseph Thomas Go to Sanity Graph Import

Order Documents Order your Sanity documents via drag-and-drop. Bret Cameron Go to Order Documents

Vercel Dashboard Widget View your recent Vercel deployments and manually trigger builds directly from your Sanity dashboard. Robin Pyon Go to Vercel Dashboard Widget

Next.js Sanity Image - has 6 likes Utility for using responsive images hosted on the Sanity.io CDN with the Next.js image component. Lorenzo de Jong Go to Next.js Sanity Image

Media Library The missing media library for Sanity. With support for filters per tag and extension. 🔥 Go to Media Library

Autocomplete Tags This plugin creates a custom tags input field for Sanity Studio. This custom input field allows users to type tags, select existing ones from the dropdown or create new ones. This is handy if you want to offer authors an experience of "type, hit Enter, repeat" for adding tags. Art Rosnovsky Go to Autocomplete Tags

Quick Fields Helper Function Writing Sanity Schema can get verbose and repetitive. Quick Fields is a helper function with sensible defaults to tidy up schema files. Simeon Griggs Go to Quick Fields Helper Function

Sanity Codegen - has 16 likes Generate TypeScript types from your Sanity schemas. Also includes a simple and tiny (<1kB) TypeScript powered client. Built for Jamstack apps. Rico Kahler Go to Sanity Codegen