Asset source for Fiona placeholders
Fiona Placeholder (Asset Source)
Installation
sanity install asset-source-fiona-placeholder
Usage
Then you should be able to use in your model as follows...
... in your schema file, import the source asset
import FionaPlaceholder from "part:sanity-plugin-asset-source/fiona-placeholder";
... in your schema define the FionaPlaceholder as an image source
{ name: "name", type: "image", options: { sources: [FionaPlaceholder] } }
Now when you go to select an image, it should present you with a buffet of brightly coloured placeholder images.
The images are gerated as SVG images that are then base64 encoded as a url. The image generation is done by Fiona - your friendly pseudo random data generating library: https://fiona.now.sh/examples/image-placeholders/
