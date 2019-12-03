Asset source for Fiona placeholders

Fiona Placeholder (Asset Source)

Installation

sanity install asset-source-fiona-placeholder

Usage

Then you should be able to use in your model as follows...

... in your schema file, import the source asset

import FionaPlaceholder from "part:sanity-plugin-asset-source/fiona-placeholder";

... in your schema define the FionaPlaceholder as an image source

{ name: "name", type: "image", options: { sources: [FionaPlaceholder] } }

Now when you go to select an image, it should present you with a buffet of brightly coloured placeholder images.

The images are gerated as SVG images that are then base64 encoded as a url. The image generation is done by Fiona - your friendly pseudo random data generating library: https://fiona.now.sh/examples/image-placeholders/