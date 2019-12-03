Pricing update: Free users
Asset source for Fiona placeholders

Generate a sample of random fiona shapes that you can use for placeholders.

Fiona Placeholder (Asset Source)

Installation

  • sanity install asset-source-fiona-placeholder

Usage

Then you should be able to use in your model as follows...

... in your schema file, import the source asset

import FionaPlaceholder from "part:sanity-plugin-asset-source/fiona-placeholder";

... in your schema define the FionaPlaceholder as an image source

{
  name: "name",
  type: "image",
  options: {
    sources: [FionaPlaceholder]
  }
}

Now when you go to select an image, it should present you with a buffet of brightly coloured placeholder images.

screenshot-1

The images are gerated as SVG images that are then base64 encoded as a url. The image generation is done by Fiona - your friendly pseudo random data generating library: https://fiona.now.sh/examples/image-placeholders/

Install command

sanity install asset-source-fiona-placeholder

Useful links

