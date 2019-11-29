Asset source for Giphy

sanity-plugin-asset-source-giphy

Plugin for Sanity Studio providing a Giphy asset source

Installation

In your studio folder, run:

sanity install asset-source-giphy

Then create an app to get a valid Giphy API key into ./config/asset-source-giphy.json .

The config file has two props:

{ "apiKey" : "yourkeyhere" , "autoPlayAll" : false }