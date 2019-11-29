Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Share your own plugin

Asset source for Giphy

Get hold of those animated GIFs right inside Sanity Studio

sanity-plugin-asset-source-giphy

Plugin for Sanity Studio providing a Giphy asset source

Installation

In your studio folder, run:

sanity install asset-source-giphy

Then create an app to get a valid Giphy API key into ./config/asset-source-giphy.json.

The config file has two props:

{
  "apiKey": "yourkeyhere",
  "autoPlayAll": false
}

apiKey is required, but autoPlayAll is optional and false is its default value

Install command

sanity install asset-source-giphy

Useful links

Categorized in