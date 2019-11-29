Asset source for Giphy
Get hold of those animated GIFs right inside Sanity Studio
sanity-plugin-asset-source-giphy
Plugin for Sanity Studio providing a Giphy asset source
Installation
In your studio folder, run:
sanity install asset-source-giphy
Then create an app to get a valid Giphy API key into
./config/asset-source-giphy.json.
The config file has two props:
{
"apiKey": "yourkeyhere",
"autoPlayAll": false
}
apiKey is required, but
autoPlayAll is optional and
false is its default value
Install command
