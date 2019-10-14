Pricing update: Free users
Mapbox

Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox

sanity-plugin-mapbox-input

Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox. This plugin replaces the native Sanity geopoint type.

Installation

  • sanity install mapbox-input

  • Then write a valid Mapbox API token into ./config/mapbox-input.json

  • npm start

Usage

Use the geopoint type in your schema. Ex:

export default {
  name: 'article',
  title: 'Article',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'location',
      type: 'geopoint',
      title: 'Location',
    },
  ],
}

Screenshot

