sanity-plugin-mapbox-input

Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox. This plugin replaces the native Sanity geopoint type.

Installation

sanity install mapbox-input

Then write a valid Mapbox API token into ./config/mapbox-input.json

npm start

Usage

Use the geopoint type in your schema. Ex:

export default { name : 'article' , title : 'Article' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'location' , type : 'geopoint' , title : 'Location' , } , ] , }

Screenshot

Related projects

https://github.com/rexxars/sanity-plugin-leaflet-input