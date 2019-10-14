Mapbox
Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox
sanity-plugin-mapbox-input
Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox.
This plugin replaces the native Sanity
geopoint type.
Installation
sanity install mapbox-input
Then write a valid Mapbox API token into
./config/mapbox-input.json
npm start
Usage
Use the
geopoint type in your schema. Ex:
export default {
name: 'article',
title: 'Article',
type: 'document',
fields: [
{
name: 'location',
type: 'geopoint',
title: 'Location',
},
],
}
Screenshot
