Imageshop is a complete Digital Asset Management system (DAM system) for organizing and sharing images, videos and documents. This plugin integrates Imageshop image picker neatly into Sanity, so that you can access all your company's images inside Sanity CMS with only one click. You can also upload photos to Imageshop without leaving Sanity.

This plugin (v2.x) targets Sanity Studio v5 and v6. For Sanity v3 and v4, use v1.x. For Sanity v2, see the V2 plugin here.

npm install @imageshop-org/sanity-plugin-asset-source-imageshop

Add it as a plugin in sanity.config.ts (or .js):

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { imageShopAsset } from '@imageshop-org/sanity-plugin-asset-source-imageshop' export default defineConfig ({ //... plugins : [ imageShopAsset ({})], })

Note When using the plugin for the first time, a popup will show where you provide your Imageshop API key. The API key will be stored securely in your Sanity project using @sanity/studio-secrets.

There are many ways to configure the interface for image selection.

Configuration key Description Type Default value imageMaxSize Max size of the image returned from imageshop to sanity. Format: WxH string 2048x2048 imageAlias Imageshop alias for permalink of image string "Large" imageShopInterfaceName Standard interface used when searching images. string imageShopDocumentPrefix Standard document code prefix used when uploading images. string culture Language for the client. Supports en-US and nb-NO. Norwegian is default (nb-NO) string "nb-NO" profileId Name of a profile, which has to be created by Imageshop, which will return several different sizes and aspect ratios. IMAGESHOPSIZE can not be used together with a profile, and showing size dialogue or crop dialogue doesn't make sense when using profiles. string requiredUploadFields String indicating upload fields which are required, separated by comma. Possible values: name, description, rights, credits, tags string uploadFieldLanguages List of languages which should be shown for name, description etc. Default = no,en. string sanityAssetTextLanguage What language to store in sanity, from the title, description and credit fields string "no" exclusiveAssetSource When true , replaces all built-in Sanity asset sources so only Imageshop is available boolean false disableDirectUploads When true , disables the direct upload button in Sanity image fields boolean false

If you have an array of type image , you can enable multi batch upload with options.batchUpload: true .

When enabled, an additional button appears that lets you select multiple images and add them all to the array at once.

import { defineField , defineArrayMember } from 'sanity' defineField ({ name : 'images' , title : 'Images' , type : 'array' , options : { batchUpload : true , }, of : [ defineArrayMember ({ name : 'image' , type : 'image' , title : 'Image' , options : { hotspot : true }, validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required (). error ( 'Image is required' ), }), ], })

If your sanity have multiple language you need to implement a language resolver, we need to know where to get the texts from in imageshop.

import { imageShopAsset } from '@imageshop-org/sanity-plugin-asset-source-imageshop' imageShopAsset ({ languageResolver : () => { const currentLanguage = 'nb' // get from your language context if ( currentLanguage === 'nb' ) { return 'no' } return 'no' } })

If you want to assign custom fields on the image object, you can create a custom field-mapper, which you can get texts from imageshop and then transfer the texts to the sanity image objects fields. By default, the alt text from imageshop is mapped to sanity internal "description" field with fallbacks to imageshop description / title fields.

import { imageShopAsset } from '@imageshop-org/sanity-plugin-asset-source-imageshop' imageShopAsset ({ // sanityAssetDocumentProps — the Sanity image asset document to be stored // imageShopData — raw data from Imageshop; must return the modified sanityAssetDocumentProps fieldMapper : ( sanityAssetDocumentProps , imageShopData ) => { // Do custom mapping of fields here. Example: console . log ({ sanityAssetDocumentProps , imageShopData }) sanityAssetDocumentProps . description = imageShopData ?. text . no . altText sanityAssetDocumentProps . creditLine = imageShopData ?. text . no . credits return sanityAssetDocumentProps }, })

The imageShopData object the image data that is stored in imageshop. The object contains the following data:

type ImageShopAsset = { documentId : string code : string extraInfo : null | string AuthorName : null | string image : { file : string width : number height : number thumbnail : string } text : { [ k : string ]: { title : string altText : string description : string rights : string credits : string tags : string categories : string [] } } InterfaceList : Array <{ InterfaceID : number InterfaceName : string }> profile : any }

MIT © Imageshop AS

# in this project npm run link - watch # in another Sanity installation npx yalc add @ imageshop - org / sanity - plugin - asset - source - imageshop && npx yalc link @ imageshop - org / sanity - plugin - asset - source - imageshop && npm install

This plugin uses @sanity/plugin-kit with default configuration for build & watch scripts.

See Testing a plugin in Sanity Studio on how to run this plugin with hotreload in the studio.