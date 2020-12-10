Page 4 of 6

Plugins and tools for Sanity

Go to SUPER Pane

The Sanity Desk Tool Pane with Super Powers

Go to Asset source for Unsplash

Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.

Go to Content Graph View

A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.

Go to Image URL

Helper library to generate URLs for image transformation

Go to Vision (GROQ playground)

Go to Content Calendar

Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.

Go to Media browser

A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.

Go to Vue API client

Go to Go API client

API client for Go projects (under development)

Go to .NET LINQ API client

A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and more

Go to Rust API client

API client for Rust projects (under development)

Go to PHP API client

PHP library for the Sanity API

Go to JavaScript API client

Go to PortableText to Svelte

Go to Portable Text for Clojure

Render sanity.io Portable Text to HTML with Clojure

Go to Portable Text to Hyperscript

Go to Portable Text to HTML

Render an array of block text from Sanity to HTML.

Go to Portable Text to Vue

A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.

Go to Portable Text to React

Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.

Go to Mapbox

Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox

Go to Color list input

Pick from a list of predefined color swatches.

Go to Leaflet.js map input

Use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.

Go to URL Metadata Input

URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with open graph information.

Go to Markdown input

Go to Mux input

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Go to Color-input

Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.

Go to Code Input

Go to Asset source for Fiona placeholders

Generate a sample of random fiona shapes that you can use for placeholders.

Go to Asset source for AI generated portrait photos

Get a photo of a person that doesn't exist. Powered by AI.

Go to OG Image generator asset source

Allow editors to generate images on the fly inside of Sanity 🔥

Go to Asset source for Cloudinary

Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity Studio

Go to Asset source for Giphy

Get hold of those animated GIFs right inside Sanity Studio

Schema Inspector Make your schemas inspectable! Andre Brdoch Go to Schema Inspector

Vercel Deploy Trigger Vercel Deploy Hooks from your Sanity Studio. Nick DiMatteo Go to Vercel Deploy

11ty Sanity Image Helper An 11ty plugin to help create responsive images using the Sanity Asset Pipeline Bryan Robinson Go to 11ty Sanity Image Helper

Simple Star Rating A Sanity.io custom input component that allows you to provide a star rating. Go to Simple Star Rating

gatsby-plugin-sanity-image Easily leverage the power of Sanity's image API from React-based environments like Gatsby. Corey Ward Go to gatsby-plugin-sanity-image

JSON bulk upload desk tool Bulk upload documents to Sanity's database right from the studio Henrique Doro Go to JSON bulk upload desk tool

Sanity snippets for VS Code Speed up your Sanity.io development with snippets tailored for building schemas, queries and desk structures ✨ Henrique Doro Go to Sanity snippets for VS Code

Metalsmith to Sanity Import Sanity data right into Metalsmith. Henrique Doro Go to Metalsmith to Sanity

Sanity Color Picker A color picker input using react-color and react-eyedrop Edolyne Long Go to Sanity Color Picker

PBD protein input Custom input for PDB protein models with content models for camera position and zoom. Rune Botten Go to PBD protein input

sanity-plugin-visual-options A visual way to show options to users, for example, what layout to apply for a text/image component (default layout) Go to sanity-plugin-visual-options

Dark blue theme A dark blue theme for Sanity Studio Go to Dark blue theme

Light theme A light theme that overrides the default appearance of the Sanity.io Studio. Go to Light theme

Mermaid Graph Input Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown Go to Mermaid Graph Input

Position input Position input that stores the selected position. Go to Position input

Tabs Input component for rendering fieldsets as tabs Go to Tabs

Doge generator Wow. Doge meme generator. Very plugin. Espen Hovlandsdal Go to Doge generator