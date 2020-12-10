Page 4 of 6

Media browser - has 29 likes
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.
Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.
React-based GROQ sandbox for Sanity projects.
Helper library to generate URLs for image transformation
A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.
Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.
The Sanity Desk Tool Pane with Super Powers
Javascript client for Sanity APIs
PHP library for the Sanity API
API client for Rust projects (under development)
A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and more
API client for Go projects (under development)
Sanity integration for VueJS
Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.
A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.
Render an array of block text from Sanity to HTML.
Portable Text for Hyperscript
Render sanity.io Portable Text to HTML with Clojure
Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.
Syntax highlighted editor for code.
Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.
Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.
URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with open graph information.
Use the Leaflet library for the Geopoint schema type.
Pick from a list of predefined color swatches.
Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox
Get hold of those animated GIFs right inside Sanity Studio
Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity Studio
Allow editors to generate images on the fly inside of Sanity 🔥
Get a photo of a person that doesn't exist. Powered by AI.
Generate a sample of random fiona shapes that you can use for placeholders.
Make your schemas inspectable!
Trigger Vercel Deploy Hooks from your Sanity Studio.
An 11ty plugin to help create responsive images using the Sanity Asset Pipeline
A Sanity.io custom input component that allows you to provide a star rating.
Easily leverage the power of Sanity's image API from React-based environments like Gatsby.
Bulk upload documents to Sanity's database right from the studio
Speed up your Sanity.io development with snippets tailored for building schemas, queries and desk structures ✨
Import Sanity data right into Metalsmith.
A color picker input using react-color and react-eyedrop
Custom input for PDB protein models with content models for camera position and zoom.
A visual way to show options to users, for example, what layout to apply for a text/image component (default layout)
A dark blue theme for Sanity Studio
A light theme that overrides the default appearance of the Sanity.io Studio.
Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown
Position input that stores the selected position.
Input component for rendering fieldsets as tabs
Wow. Doge meme generator. Very plugin.
Get book covers and other image assets, with links to IIIF metadata.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init