Color list input

Kim Björkman
Tinkering Consultant
Kim is located at Stockholm, Sweden
Visit Kim Björkman's profile
Pick from a list of predefined color swatches.
Display colors for editors to choose from with this custom input component.
Starting from 2.0.0 the whole color object is returned and the
type has been changed from
colors to
colorlist.
sanity install color-list
...,
{
title: "Color List",
description: "Pick a color",
name: "colors",
type: "colorlist", // required
options: {
list: [
{ title: "Red", value: "#f16d70" },
{ title: "Teal", value: "#88c6db" },
{ title: "Purple", value: "#aca0cc" },
{ title: "Green", value: "#bdcdcb" },
{ title: "White", value: "white" }
]
}
},
...
Done. The component returns the selected list object. If the value key was an object it will return an rgb string instead.
This plugin offers some ways of customization via the options object. If you don't use an off-white theme in your studio the defaults should work well out of the box.
{string} [background="white"] // If you are using a theme with a non-white bg use this to inform the plugin of this non-white background color so that contrasts can be calculated properly
{object} [borderradius]
{string} [borderradius.outer="100%"] // Borderradius for the active decorator
{string} [borderradius.inner="100%"] // Borderradius for the main item
{number} [contrastcutoff=20] // 0-255. When the contrast between the background and the color falls below this level decorate the item with a lighter/darker value for better contrast
{number} [darken=10] // How much darker than the actual color the decoration color will be
{number} [lighten=10] // How much lighter than the actual color the decoration color will be
{bool} [tooltip] // Set to true to show a tooltip with the colors title on hover/focus
{object} list
{string} list.title // Used to display a tooltip if activated
{string || object} list.value // can be an object with keys for r, g and b or a valid color string. 0x formatted hex strings are not supported at the moment.
Issues are actively monitored and PRs are welcome. When developing this plugin the easiest setup is:
npm install -g @sanity/cli && sanity init. Follow the prompts, starting out with the blog template is a good way to go.
cd into your project directory, run
npm install && npm start - your sanity studio should be running on http://localhost:3333.
cd into the
plugins director of your project.
plugins directory inside your project
git clone git@github.com:your-fork/sanity-plugin-color-list.git.
sanity.json, go to the
plugins array and add
color-list.
npm start.
schemas/post.js and add follow the plugin documentation to add a
colorlist type field.
sanity install color-list
Tinkering Consultant
Dark mode for the Studio. For night owls.Go to Dark mode theme