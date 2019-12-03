Page 5 of 6

Pricing update: Free users
Must-haves

Media browser
Featured

A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.

Robin Pyon

Content Calendar
Featured
Official

Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.

Image URL
Official

Helper library to generate URLs for image transformation

Content Graph View
Featured
Official

A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.

Asset source for Unsplash
Featured

Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.

SUPER Pane
The Sanity Desk Tool Pane with Super Powers

Rico Kahler

Clients & SDKs

PHP API client

Official

PHP library for the Sanity API

Espen Hovlandsdal

.NET LINQ API client

A strongly-typed .Net Client for Sanity CMS with support for LINQ queries, mutations, transactions, joins, projections and more

Go API client

Official

API client for Go projects (under development)

github.com

Portable Text

Portable Text to React

Official

Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.

Portable Text to Vue

A Vue component for rendering block content. Allows you to pass other Vue components as custom serializers.

ʞunp ʇɹǝdnɹ

PortableText to Svelte

Official

Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.

Henrique Doro

Custom inputs

Code Input

Featured
Official

Syntax highlighted editor for code.

Bjørge Næss

Color-input

Official

Color input for Sanity that stores selected colors in hex, hsl, hsv and rgb format.

Mux input

Featured

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Markdown input

Official

Markdown input component and schema type. Supports image uploads.

URL Metadata Input

URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with open graph information.

Espen Hovlandsdal

Mapbox

Sanity plugin providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Mapbox

Asset sources

Latest tools

Gridsome source plugin

Official

Source plugin for pulling content from Sanity.io into Gridsome websites.

github.com

Google Analytics

Featured
Official

Integrate Google Analytics charts to your Dashboard, in document views, or in custom input components.

Gatsby source plugin

Official

Source plugin for pulling content from Sanity.io into Gatsby websites.

GROQ: ESlint plugin

ESlint plugin for GROQ queries tagged with the function exported from the groq package on npm.

SEO tools

Featured

Bring SEO insights into Sanity.

Notes

Dashboard widget for the Sanity Studio which lets you write simple "post-it" notes.

Magnus Kolstad

Minesweeper

Dashboard widget for the Sanity Studio which gives you a minesweeper game.

Gatsby Cloud

Featured

Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Gatsby Cloud Preview instances/sites.

Document chart

Display a chart giving you a rough count of your various document types.

Cats widget

Official

Random cats for obvious reasons

Netlify Deploy

Official

Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Netlify builds.

Contentful to Sanity

Official

This package liberates Contentful spaces, creating Sanity projects and schemas as it goes.

Espen Hovlandsdal
