Page 5 of 6

Mux input Featured contribution Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Asset source for Giphy Get hold of those animated GIFs right inside Sanity Studio

Asset source for Cloudinary Featured contribution Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity Studio

Asset source for Unsplash - has 10 likes Featured contribution Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.

OG Image generator asset source Allow editors to generate images on the fly inside of Sanity 🔥 Henrique Doro

Asset source for AI generated portrait photos Get a photo of a person that doesn't exist. Powered by AI. Per-Kristian Nordnes