This plugin supports Sanity Studio v5 and Sanity Studio v6.

npm install sanity-plugin-motionpoint

This plugin integrates your Sanity Studio with MotionPoint and facilitates seamless translation management by enabling you to dispatch content for translation, oversee the progress, and effortlessly retrieve the finalized translations upon completion.

Both Human Translation and Machine Translation are fully supported by this tool, as well as automatically publishing the localized documents to your Sanity Studio once translation is completed.

The MotionPoint connector requires the following:

A MotionPoint username An API ID and an API access token

Both can be requested by contacting MotionPoint here or sales@motionpoint.com. Someone from our team will contact you about your inquiry within one business day.

Navigate to your Sanity Studio folder and run the following command:

npm install sanity-plugin-motionpoint

Ensure the plugin has access to your MotionPoint secrets. You'll want to create a document that includes your project name, organization name, and a token with appropriate access.

Please refer to the MotionPoint documentation on creating a token if you don't have one already.

In your Studio folder, create a file called populateMotionPointSecrets.js with the following contents:

// ./populateMotionPointSecrets.js // Do not commit this file to your repository import { getCliClient } from 'sanity/cli' const client = getCliClient ({ apiVersion : '2024-01-01' }) client . createOrReplace ({ // The `.` in this _id will ensure the document is private // even in a public dataset! _id : 'motionPoint.secrets' , _type : 'motionPointSettings' , // MotionPoint credentials // project_id: Your MotionPoint project/customer ID — provided by MotionPoint project_id : 'YOUR_MOTIONPOINT_PROJECT_ID_HERE' , // base_language: The source language code of your content (e.g. 'en' for English) base_language : 'YOUR_MOTIONPOINT_ORIGIN_LANGUAGE_HERE' , // username: Your MotionPoint API username — provided by MotionPoint username : 'YOUR_MOTIONPOINT_USERNAME_HERE' , // api_token: Your MotionPoint API access token — provided by MotionPoint api_token : 'YOUR_MOTIONPOINT_TOKEN_HERE' , // Sanity credentials (required for importing translations back into your dataset) // sanity_project_id: Your Sanity project ID — found at sanity.io/manage sanity_project_id : 'YOUR_SANITY_PROJECT_ID_HERE' , // sanity_dataset: The Sanity dataset to write translated documents into (e.g. 'production') sanity_dataset : 'YOUR_SANITY_DATASET_HERE' , // sanity_api_key: A Sanity API token with write/editor permissions // Generate one at sanity.io/manage → your project → API → Tokens sanity_api_key : 'YOUR_SANITY_API_KEY_HERE' , })

On the command line, run the file:

npx sanity exec populateMotionPointSecrets.js --with-user-token

Verify that the document was created using the Vision Tool in the Studio and query *[_id == 'motionPoint.secrets'] . Note: If you have multiple datasets, you'll have to do this across all of them.

If the document was found in your dataset(s), delete populateMotionPointSecrets.js .

If you have concerns about this being exposed to authenticated users of your studio, you can control access to this path with role-based access control.

Get the MotionPoint tab on your desired document type using the desk structure. Here's an example:

import { DefaultDocumentNodeResolver } from 'sanity/desk' //...your other desk structure imports... import { TranslationsTab , defaultDocumentLevelConfig } from 'sanity-plugin-motionpoint' export const getDefaultDocumentNode : DefaultDocumentNodeResolver = ( S , { schemaType }) => { if ( schemaType === 'myTranslatableDocumentType' ) { return S . document (). views ([ S . view . form (), //...my other views -- for example, live preview, the i18n plugin, etc., S . view . component ( TranslationsTab ). title ( 'MotionPoint' ). options ( defaultDocumentLevelConfig ) ]) } return S . document () }

And that should do it! Go into your studio, click around, and check the document in MotionPoint (it should be under its Sanity _id ). Once it's translated, check the import by clicking the Import button on your MotionPoint tab!

To use the default config mentioned above, we assume that you are following the conventions we outline in our documentation on localization.

Since we often find users want to use the Document internationalization plugin if they're using document-level translations, we assume that any documents you want in different languages will follow the pattern {id-of-base-language-document}__i18n_{locale}

It's okay if your data doesn't follow these patterns and you don't want to change them! You will simply have to override how the plugin gets and patches back information from your documents. Please see Overriding defaults.

By adding the TranslationsTab to your desk structure, your users will now have an additional view. The boxes at the top of the tab can be used to send translations off to MotionPoint, and once those jobs are started, they should see progress bars monitoring the progress of the jobs. They can import a partial or complete job back.

To personalize this configuration it's useful to know what arguments go into TranslationsTab as options (the defaultConfigs are just wrappers for these):

exportForTranslation : a function that takes your document id and returns an object with name : the field you want to use to identify your doc in MotionPoint (by default this is _id ) and content : a serialized HTML string of all the fields in your document to be translated.

: a function that takes your document id and returns an object with : the field you want to use to identify your doc in MotionPoint (by default this is ) and : a serialized HTML string of all the fields in your document to be translated. importTranslation : a function that takes in id (your document id), localeId (the locale of the imported language) and document the translated HTML from MotionPoint. It will deserialize your document back into an object that can be patched into your Sanity data, and then executes that patch.

: a function that takes in (your document id), (the locale of the imported language) and the translated HTML from MotionPoint. It will deserialize your document back into an object that can be patched into your Sanity data, and then executes that patch. Adapter : An interface with methods to send things over to MotionPoint. You likely don't want to override this!

There are several reasons to override these functions. More general cases are often around ensuring documents serialize and deserialize correctly. Since the serialization functions are used across all our translation plugins currently, you can find some frequently encountered scenarios at their repository here, along with code examples for new config.

If you see an error like:

Access to fetch at 'https://api.motionpoint.com/...' has been blocked by CORS policy

This means your Sanity Studio domain has not been added to MotionPoint's list of allowed origins. The MotionPoint API uses a CORS allowlist to control which domains can make browser-based requests.

To resolve this, contact MotionPoint support at support@motionpoint.com or through your account representative and provide the URL of your deployed Sanity Studio (e.g. https://your-studio.sanity.studio ). They will add it to the allowed origins configuration.

Common domains to provide:

Your production Studio URL (e.g. https://your-studio.sanity.studio )

) Your local development URL (e.g. http://localhost:3333 ) — for development environments

Note: This is a one-time setup per Studio domain. Once added, API calls from your Studio will work without any code changes.

MIT © MotionPoint

This plugin uses @sanity/plugin-kit with default configuration for build & watch scripts.

See Testing a plugin in Sanity Studio on how to run this plugin with hotreload in the studio.

cd plugin npm run build npm publish

Ensure you are logged in to npm as an authorized maintainer before publishing.