Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in Sanity

Last updated: Feb 25, 2021

hi, what is the best way to handle dynamic meta title, description in sanity?

Feb 9, 2021, 5:57 AM

Can you expand on this? What do you mean by dynamic?

Feb 9, 2021, 6:07 AM

Like blog posts

Feb 9, 2021, 6:07 AM

Just found url-meta-input plugin. I'll try that

Feb 9, 2021, 6:08 AM

You can use that - or just structure your blog schema to include meta fields - like title and description.Then just pull those into the head of your frontend when you build your posts.

Feb 9, 2021, 6:09 AM

Right. I'll go with this approach

Feb 9, 2021, 6:10 AM

Quick screengrab from one of my sanity projects. Keep it simple 🙂

Feb 9, 2021, 6:11 AM

Yeah this could work. Thanks

Feb 9, 2021, 6:12 AM

Super helpful. Thanks both!

Feb 25, 2021, 7:03 PM

