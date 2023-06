const data = await getClient().fetch(query);

return {

props: { preview, data },

revalidate: 10,

};

}

Hello. I have a Next JS + Sanity project. Some thank you/error messages also come from Sanity in this project. But there is one problem. Although I change the information in Sanity, the changes only take effect locally. This is the case even though there is dataset production. On the live website, the changes are not visible. What could be the reason for this and how do I solve it? https://www.sanity.io/answers/changes-made-in-my-production-studio-arent-affecting-my-website " The link here mentions editing the revalidate values."`export async function getStaticProps({ preview = false }) {``export default HomePage;`"But as you can see in these codes, it is already set to a very short time in the project. Why aren't the changes visible on the live site though?