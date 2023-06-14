user A

from = "/studio/*"

to = "/studio/index.html"

status = 200

force = false

[functions]

Hello again. As far as I can see in my experiment, these changes are only valid in Vercel. Changes are not visible in Netlify without redeploying. Even though I made the changes in the ISR document, the result is the same. Of course if I did it right. The changes I made are as follows: "`[[redirects]]``included_files = ["studio/**"]`".(I added the Functions part.)My client uses Netlify. Do you think there is a way I can solve this?