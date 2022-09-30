Skip to content
Changes Made in My Production Studio Aren't Affecting My Website

Last updated: Sep 30, 2022

Hi everyone,
I noticed that changes made in my production studio don't seem to be affecting my production website anymore, but they do take place on 

localhost:3000
. Changes made to the local studio on 
localhost:3333
also seem to take place locally, but not on production. Additionally, any changes made to the local studio can be seen in the production studio, but again not on the production website.
The changes only seem to occur on production once I manually commit new changes and trigger a redeploy on Vercel.

I noticed that this only started happening in the last week or so, and the only thing I can really think of is that sometime between here and then I was removing/reinstalling node_modules in both my studio and web folders within my monorepo due to some dependency issues I had with 
sanity-plugin-color-picker
. I don't think it's a configuration issue because my dataset is set to production in my API settings on Sanity &amp; in my sanity.json ( I also haven't touched this since the start of the project, and I know it was working previously).
Does anyone have any advice for how I should go about debugging this?

Sep 30, 2022, 2:07 PM

Site is built with Next.js right? What do you have set for revalidation (if at all) on the pages that aren’t updating? By default data fetched in 

getStaticProps
is only going to update every build unless 
revalidate
is set or on-demand revalidation is set up.

https://nextjs.org/docs/basic-features/data-fetching/incremental-static-regeneration

Sep 30, 2022, 2:16 PM

Ahhhh yup, that's almost certainly the issue. I was missing 

revalidate
in some pages. Adding those rn and committing to see if that resolves it

Sep 30, 2022, 2:20 PM

It worked! Thanks you so much. Can't believe I didn't catch that 😵‍💫

Sep 30, 2022, 2:26 PM

No worries 👍

Sep 30, 2022, 2:27 PM

