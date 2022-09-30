Hi everyone,

. Changes made to the local studio onalso seem to take place locally, but not on production. Additionally, any changes made to the local studio can be seen in the production studio, but again not on the production website.The changes only seem to occur on production once I manually commit new changes and trigger a redeploy on Vercel.I noticed that this only started happening in the last week or so, and the only thing I can really think of is that sometime between here and then I was removing/reinstalling node_modules in both my studio and web folders within my monorepo due to some dependency issues I had with. I don't think it's a configuration issue because my dataset is set to production in my API settings on Sanity & in my sanity.json ( I also haven't touched this since the start of the project, and I know it was working previously).Does anyone have any advice for how I should go about debugging this?