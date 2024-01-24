Trouble updating Sanity version, seeking help and guidance.

npm update sanity

🤦‍♀️

I have been away for the last couple of months dealing with family stuff, and now I have come back feeling like I can't remember how to do anything work-related, HA! Anyway, I am trying to update our Sanity from 3.19.3 to 3.26.0 and I can not, for the life of me, remember what the command is to update it, and I can't find it anywhere. Doingdoes not update to 3.26.0. I feel so silly and like the answer is obvious and right in front of me, but my brain just can't see it.Can someone please put me out of my misery here?!