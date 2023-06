One thing to think about as well, if it's a possible alternative and to your tastes, is rendering a nav conventionally by default, and then when 'hydrating' after the fact update it a bit.For example, on the Headspace website (at least as of a month ago) if you're logged out it's one thing, but if you're logged in and return to the homepage, it's normal at first and then account-specific options load in.As someone else pointed out, too, the https://www.sanity.io/ homepage itself, in the very bottom footer, keeps high-level organization mostly the same but loads in the live values for submenu items on hover.Perhaps there's a graceful approach like that, if you can find a way to make it not too distracting, that could accommodate your use case.