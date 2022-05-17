Hey all, if within a gatsby project I remove the node_modules and reinstall them I must clear the gatsby cache in order for Mux video to work. I've noticed that when using the GraphiQL interface and I do a graphQL query resolving references on a _raw field if I don't clear the cache the reference then the 'asset' comes back null. As soon as I

gatsby clean

and re-run the same query, the 'asset' field gets populated with all the mux data.Anyone any idea why this might be happening?