Clarification on creating drafts from a published document in Sanity.io.

createIfNotExist

patch

A couple questions on creating drafts from 3rd party.I have a app where I want to change the state of a published document to draft so that someone has to go in and publish from the studio.If I usedoes that just create a new draft that is a new document unrelated to the published document I am trying to change to a draft state? As far as I am aware, I cannotand published document into a draft state.Has anyone worked through something similar?