Error in Next.js tutorial with event handlers in server components.

Unhandled Runtime Error Error: Event handlers cannot be passed to Client Component props. <button className=... onClick={function} children=...> ^^^^^^^^^^ If you need interactivity, consider converting part of this to a Client Component.

{currentAccount ? (

<>

<div className={style.currentAccount}>

<Image

src={

'<https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GHQMz5bXUAAmTkd?format=jpg&name=4096x4096>'

}

alt='moralis'

height={20}

width={20}

/>

<span className={style.accountAddress}>

{currentAccount.slice(0, 6)}...{currentAccount.slice(39)}

</span>

</div>

<button className={style.authButton} onClick={() => disconnectWallet()}>

Logout

</button>

</>

) : (

<button className={style.authButton} onClick={() => connectWallet()}>

Login

</button>

)

}

Following the tinder-blockchain tutorial and I’m new to JS, let lone Next.js I’m getting this error, even though I followed the tutorial with creating a button.