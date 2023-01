Error! No Output Directory named "dist" found after the Build completed. You can configure the Output Directory in your Project Settings.

sanity build

I'm trying to setup Sanity + NextJS with Vercel. I've read the tutorial and I am able to deploy, however, in the Vercel build step, I run into an error statingand the build fails.In this repo however https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-nextjs-vercel-example there also is no /dist folder and /dist is also ignored via .gitignore. I am know wondering if I should in fact runto generate an output folder or if there is another way.Thank you in advance!