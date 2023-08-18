Error in custom validation rule for schema in Slack thread

{ title: "Slug", name: "slug", type: "slug", options: { source: "title", maxLength: 200, // will be ignored if slugify is set slugify: (input: string) => { const sanitized = input .toLowerCase() .replace(/\s+/g, "-") .replace(/[^a-zA-Z0-9-]/g, "") .slice(0, 200); return sanitized; }, }, validation: (Rule) => [ Rule.required(), Rule.custom((name: string) => { if (typeof name === "undefined") { return true; // Allow undefined values } // This would crash if we didn't check // for undefined values first return name.includes("Brew") ? "you can't use Brew" : true; }), ], },