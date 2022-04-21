By “control the list” do you mean control how the documents appear, or control which documents appear? You should be able to control this with the

S.view .component(DocumentsPane) .options({ query: `*[ _type in ["guide"] && !(_id in path("drafts.**")) && references($id) ]`, params: {id: '_id'}, useDraft: false, debug: true, }) .title('Guides')

option, and you can have multiple panes shown. For example, in one studio I have adocument type, with two panes, one forand one for. The configuration looks like this:If you do mean you’d like to change the way that documents appear in the list (i.e. what shows up as the image, title, subtitle), I believe that is controlled by the same preview api that controls the other lists and search results.Agreed that opening to the right would be nice, this was created before the references-in-place feature was rolled out. I’ll see if the folks who made it can take a look.